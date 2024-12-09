Don makes case for marriage imbued with Islamic tenets

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A university don and Islamic preacher has described an ideal Muslim home as that which the foundation of marriage was laid with the fear of Allah and Islamic tenets.

Prof.Adams Olatunji made the observation in his lecture at a one-day seminar organized for Women at the instance of Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at Akoko North West Local Government Secretariat Hall, Okeagbe, Ondo state.

Prof Olatunji said marriages need proper monitoring and supervision by both parents to guard against broken homes.

The lecturer warned parents seriously against cursing their children as this always have negative repercussions on their life.

Parents were also admonished to be prayerful and encourage other family members to inculcate good habits.

Earlier on while declaring the seminar open, the Chairman of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC)Akoko North West local government, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani commended the Minister of Interior for the initiative, saying women’s role in society can not be quantified as they play vital roles in shaping the lives of the children.

He urged the participants to make use of the interaction at the seminar to improve their living standards and behaviors.

In a communique issued after the programme, the Muslim Women congratulated Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa on his landslide victory at the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Ondo state.

They also hailed the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for the annual seminar for Muslim Women.

They equally demanded that Muslim women be appointed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Secretary to Ondo state Government and other cabinet positions.

Muslim leaders including the Chief Imam of Ikare, Alhaji Abbas Abubakar and others from across the state were in attendance.