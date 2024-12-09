Charity visit by COFFHA members aims to offset bills of indigent female patients at General Hospital Lagos

HOD Social Welfare General Hospital Lagos, Oluwakemi Okunmuyide; Committee of Friends for Humanity, President (COFFHA) Barrister Augustine Igbokwe (both middle) and other members during Charity Visit by COFFHA members aimed to offset bills of some indigent female patients at General Hospital Lagos on 7/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Past President of (COFFHA) Iyom Christy Ray- Okoye; Mrs Gloria Okeke; Mrs Ngozi Okoro; Co-Founder, Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere and Mrs. Joy Chiori members.

L-r… Chief Oguef Prisca Nwadialo; Lady Obiageli Anubi; immediate past President (COFFHA) Dr. Nkechi Ali-Balogun and President, Barrister Augustine Igbokwe.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi, Mrs Gloria Okeke, Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere, Mrs. Joy Chiori and Iyom Christy Ray- Okoye.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi, Mrs. Joy Chiori, Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere, HOD Social Welfare General Hospital Lagos, Oluwakemi Okunmuyide, President (COFFHA) Barrister Augustine Igbokwe, Mrs Ngozi Okoro, Mrs Gloria Okeke, during Charity visit by COFFHA Members aimed to offset bills of some indigent female patients at General Hospital Lagos on 7/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

