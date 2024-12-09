Chamber of Miners commends President Tinubu for renewing Fatima Shinkafi’s tenure as head, Solid Minerals Development Fund

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Nigerian Chambers of Miners and Geological Workers has applauded the renewal of the tenure of Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group described the action as “a well thought out decision which underscored the government’s confidence in her impactful leadership aimed at harnessing the solid minerals sector’s full potential and economic diversification essential for sustainable development and prosperity.”

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the association, Comrade Silas Kefas in Abujà, the group described Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi as “a visionary leader and master strategist in the solid minerals industry, whose laudable reform has revolutionized the sector, attracted local and foreign investors and repositioned Nigeria as a competitive player in the global minerals market.”

The association hoped that with the renewed mandate, the solid minerals industry will witness significant advancement in the promotion of artisanal gold mining and value chain development, capacity building, job creation, infrastructural development, enhanced export capacity, financial prudence and significant contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) that will revive the economy and foster prosperity to citizens.

“With a deep understanding of the solid minerals sector’s challenges and prospects, Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi will effectively tackle illegal mining, poor regulatory compliance and formulate policies that promote best practices in the industry.

“We recall with pride the recent SMDF’s empowerment programme for 1000 women entrepreneurs in gemstone mining and utilisation as part of efforts towards contributing to the nation’s economic diversification starting with 100 women participants in Lagos.

“We are optimistic that thousands of women and youth will benefit from this worthy programme that will improve their well-being and make them self-reliant.

While congratulating the Executive Secretary for the renewed appointment, the group said “we identify with Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi’s remarkable leadership and will always partner with SMDF/PAGMI to take the solid minerals sector to greater heights.

“We are all in it together to diversify and revamp the economy in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Congratulations to the great Amazon of the solid minerals sector. It is a well-deserved re-appointment for continuity, development and advancement of SMDF/PAGMI,” the statement concluded.