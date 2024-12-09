Breaking: Farotimi gets N50m bail

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court hearing Afe Babalola’s defamation case has granted Dele Farotimi a N50 million bail.

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, shared this development on his X handle on Monday.

“Dele Farotimi was granted bail of N50 million naira surety in the like sum with someone with landed property. The case was adjourned to 29 January 2025,” Sowore posted

Details later…