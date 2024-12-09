34.5 C
Lagos
December 9, 2024
Trending now

Meet Andrew Chikezi Ugoezi: Simplifying Global Trade with 1st Andres Global Connect

VICTOR CHUKWUNONYELU UMEH: The quintessential lawmaker and Philantopist

Breaking: Farotimi gets N50m bail

Achife emerges 10th President of Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate

Zulum, Named Governor of the Year by Nigerian NewsDirect

PenCom pays N44bn to Retirees

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 9, 2024

Bashar al-Assad flees as opposition fighters take over Syria

Troops destroy bandits’ camps, recover arms, vehicle in Taraba, Benue

Tinubu committed to improving Nigeria’s culture, tourism sector -Tunji-Ojo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Farotimi gets N50m bail

by Peter Anayo087

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court hearing Afe Babalola’s defamation case has granted Dele Farotimi a N50 million bail.

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, shared this development on his X handle on Monday.

“Dele Farotimi was granted bail of N50 million naira surety in the like sum with someone with landed property. The case was adjourned to 29 January 2025,” Sowore posted

Details later…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Let your leadership inspire professionalism, Speaker Abbas congratulates new NUJ president, Yahaya

Peter Anayo

You can’t intimidate, blackmail senators over Tax Reform Bills, Akpabio tackles critics

Editor

Don’t partake in Ondo Election Routine, IGP warns Amotekun Rangers 

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO