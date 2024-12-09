Achife emerges 10th President of Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company IBEDC, Mr. John Kingsley Achife has become the 10th president of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate for the year 2024-2025 also known as Rotary Magic year.

Mr. Achife a Paul Harris Fellow accompanied by his wife, his son, and relatives, took over from Rotarian Olorunfemi Ayo Samuel. Also, members of the board of the club were inaugurated during the investiture which was held at the Rotary House Bodija Estate.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Achife said ” I stand before you today with immense gratitude and a deep sense of humility as I accept the honour of serving as the President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate. This moment is a testament to the trust and confidence you have placed in me and I pledge to uphold the values, traditions and principles that make Rotary a beacon of service . As a Rotarian, I am reminded of our motto ” Service Above Self”. This motto is not merely a phrase but a way of life —- one that challenges us to put humanity’s needs above our own, to serve with empathy and to create a better world for future generations. Let us remember that our strength lies in our unity. As the saying goes “. Together, we will accomplish great things and together, we will leave an indelible mark in our community.

The chairman of the occasion Mr. Chuks Nwani represented by Mr. Babatunde Bodunde urged members to continue to render selfless service to humanity.

Earlier, the outgoing president, Rotarian Ayo Olorunfemi said his tenure embarked on projects that impacted the community positively.

Present during the investiture were the Assistant Governor, Mrs. Bisi Yomi- Yinka who represented the District Governor District ( 9126) Mr. Kayode Olowolagba who carried out the change of baton, Rotarians from other clubs, Rotaractors from the University of Ibadan, staff of IBEDC, among others.