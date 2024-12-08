Zamfara APC faults reversal of Shehu Umar’s appointment as Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Fund.      

.. Claims reappointment of Shinkafi will not help mining sector.

From Cyril Mbah Abuja.

The reversal of the appointment of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund, Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on December 6, 2024, has generated unpleasant ripples within the political and mining communities in Zamfara State.

In a statement circulated to newsman at the APC National Secretariat on Sunday, Zamfara State APC Youth Vanguard complained bitterly that the sudden reversal of the appointment of

Danfulani, who was described as a renowned administrator and visionary leader, negated the principles of fairness and federal character balancing.

While calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to graciously take another look at the decision and reconsider allowing Yazid Danfulani to hold the position of Executive Secretary of SMDF, the group stated that Danfulani will take “giant steps to rejuvenate and transform the solid minerals sector of the economy better than Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi, who occupied the seat in the past seven years but was reappointed as announced in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga first announced Danfulani as the Executive Secretary (ES) but issued another statement later the same day stating that Hajia Shinkafi has been reappointed to her position.

The Zamfara APC statement, which was signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Usman Gusau, said although Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi contributed her quota in piloting the affairs of SMDF/PAGMI as the head since 2017 when she assumed office, it is time to take the solid minerals sector to greater heights by having “a fresh, purposeful, resourceful and innovative leader at the helm of affairs.

“We therefore urge President Bola Tinubu to graciously reconsider and review the mix-up in appointment of Yazid Danfulani and Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi as Executive Secretary of SMDF same day.

“Danfulani is an embodiment of patriotism, a development expert with enormous intellectual capacity. “He will bring his wealth of experience in banking, computing and business administration to bear on the solid minerals sector, having worked meritoriously at the Central Bank of Nigeria and served as a Commissioner of Commerce and Industry in Zamfara State.

“With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, Danfulani will certainly bring a high sense of commitment and innovation in repositioning the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative to actualize President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement concluded.

In a related development, the Association of Small Scale Miners of Nigeria, Zamfara State Chapter has commended President Bola Tinubu for re-appointing Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI).

The association described the decision as “a well considered appointment that will further consolidate, deepen and strengthen the solid minerals sector.

Alhaji Abubakar Rabiu, the state

Chairman of the association extended warm congratulations to Hajia Umaru-Shinkafi for the renewal of her appointment by President Tinubu.

He urged her, in a statement, to justify the confidence reposed in her by effectively driving the non-oil sector of the economy in tandem with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for “a prosperous, equitable and just democratic nation.”

The association praised Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi for her dedication and commitment to the growth of the solid minerals sector in Nigeria that has attracted foreign investors, empowered local miners and provided jobs to thousands of youths thus, contributing significantly to the country’s gross domestic product.

The statement said with the reappointment, President Tinubu has once more fulfilled one of his campaign promises of appointing women into key positions in government, an eloquent testimony that his government is gender friendly.

The association said it is proud of Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi and will support her leadership of SMDS/PAGMI in contributing to revamping the nation’s economy and providing dividends of democracy to citizens.

Meanwhile, Zamfara Miners Co-operatives Society also congratulated Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi on her well deserved re-appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI) by President Bola Tinubu.

“The renewal of Umaru-Shinkafi’s appointment is a testament to her unwavering commitment, integrity , probity and professionalism in the discharge of this crucial national duty of diversifying the nation’s economy and boosting citizens’ standards of living.

“Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi’s managerial acumen, tenacity of purpose and vast experience in the solid minerals sector has significantly transformed Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative to a private sector driven project instrumental in revamping the economy.

“Under her amazing leadership, SMDF collaborated with numerous local and foreign organisations including the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) to explore and maximise the nation’s solid minerals deposits, thus making them attractive to foreign investors.

“She is an asset in President Bola Tinubu administration’s resolve to turnaround the nation’s economy and foster sustainable development in Nigeria.A quintessential administrator, we are pleased to be associated with her achievements and will continue to partner with SMDS/PAGMI in advancing the solid minerals sector,” a statement from the group which was signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Bello Usman Bagega concluded.