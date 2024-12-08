When Faith Oversteps: The Rise of Religious Leaders as Healers

By Dennis Olise

In many communities across Africa and beyond, faith and religion play an integral role in people’s lives. However, a disturbing trend has emerged: religious leaders—both pastors and imams—are increasingly assuming the roles of medical doctors, leading to devastating consequences. Instead of seeking professional medical care, individuals with serious health conditions are taken to churches or mosques for “divine healing.” Similarly, pregnant women in labor are brought to spiritual leaders for prayers and deliverance rather than hospitals for safe deliveries.

This practice, while stemming from deep-seated beliefs and trust in spiritual leaders, often results in tragic outcomes as preventable and treatable conditions are left to fester.

Faith, for many, is a source of comfort and hope in times of distress. Pastors and imams, as spiritual leaders, often encourage their followers to rely on divine intervention for their needs. However, the line between spiritual guidance and medical intervention becomes dangerously blurred when religious leaders claim to have healing powers that negate the need for professional healthcare.

I experienced this conflict firsthand when I was sick. Instead of encouraging me to seek medical treatment, many of my family members and friends advised me to visit pastors for prayers. They believed that only God could heal me. When I decided to follow the medical path, their reactions were disheartening. They made me feel as though I lacked faith in God, and the pressure became so overwhelming that I confided in my doctor. I asked him why people often choose prayer over professional healthcare. His response was simple but telling: “It is pure ignorance. Many pastors have assumed God’s role, believing one can pray away sickness.” His words resonated deeply and highlighted the urgent need for a shift in mindset.

In another instance, I witnessed a heartbreaking situation involving a young boy suffering from severe malaria in my community. His parents believed the illness was caused by a spiritual attack and took him to their pastor for prayers. By the time they finally sought medical help, it was too late; the boy’s organs had begun to fail, and he didn’t survive. The grief and regret on the faces of his parents were unforgettable.

Similarly, in one northern Nigerian community, a pregnant woman who experienced complications during labor was taken to a mosque for prayers instead of a hospital. The imam assured the family that Allah’s intervention would ensure a safe delivery. Unfortunately, the delay in seeking medical care led to the loss of both mother and child.

A particularly striking incident occurred in a Christian church where a diabetic man collapsed during service. Instead of calling for an ambulance, the congregation began praying fervently for his recovery. They believed his condition was spiritual and that divine intervention would revive him. Precious minutes were wasted, and by the time they decided to seek medical help, he was gone. It was a painful reminder of how faith, when misplaced, can cost lives.

In both Christian and Muslim communities, religious leaders often preach that sickness results from sin, spiritual attacks, or divine tests. They advocate prayer, fasting, and faith over hospital visits, claiming that reliance on medical intervention shows a lack of trust in God. This rhetoric, while appealing to the faithful, has dire consequences. Medical emergencies such as childbirth complications, heart attacks, or severe infections require immediate professional attention. Delays caused by seeking prayers first often lead to fatalities.

Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer require continuous medical management. When patients abandon treatment for prayers, their conditions deteriorate further, leading to irreversible damage. We have also seen the spread of misinformation, where some religious leaders discourage vaccination or medical procedures. Such false narratives not only endanger individuals but also harm entire communities.

In many parts of the country, quality healthcare is either unaffordable or inaccessible. For some, turning to the church or mosque is not just a spiritual choice but an economic one. Furthermore, traditional beliefs in the spiritual causation of illness often merge with religious practices, reinforcing the idea that sickness can only be cured through divine intervention. Religious leaders wield significant influence, and their word is often taken as truth, even over medical advice.

Addressing this issue requires urgent action. Governments and NGOs must prioritize public awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of seeking professional medical care. These campaigns should emphasize that faith and medicine can complement each other, rather than compete. Religious leaders, too, need to be trained to recognize medical emergencies and to encourage their congregants to seek appropriate care when necessary.

Additionally, tackling poverty and improving healthcare infrastructure will significantly reduce reliance on non-medical solutions. Many people turn to religious leaders not because they reject medicine, but because they cannot afford it or access it. Authorities must also enforce stricter regulations to curb unlicensed medical practices, even when disguised as faith healing.

Religious leaders must understand the limits of their roles. They are called to provide spiritual support, not to replace doctors. Both pastors and imams should work with medical professionals to ensure their congregants receive holistic care that addresses both spiritual and physical needs.

Faith and science are not mutually exclusive. While prayer and spirituality provide comfort and hope, they should never replace professional medical care. Communities, religious leaders, and governments must collaborate to ensure individuals receive the appropriate care they need to thrive both physically and spiritually.

Lives depend on it.

Dennis Olise is a public affairs analyst and writes from Lagos.