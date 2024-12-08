“The Scarcity of Role Models Is a Crisis We Must Solve Deliberately, Says Remita MD, ‘DeRemi Atanda

Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), has emphasized the urgent need for deliberate action to tackle the increasing scarcity of positive male role models in society. Speaking during a panel session at the boys to MEN Foundation’s International Men’s Day Celebration in Lagos, Mr. Atanda joined other business leaders and influential advocates to address the theme, “Positive Role Models.” The event convened professionals from various industries to explore the profound implications of this issue on individuals, families, and communities.

During the panel, which also featured Ikenna Odike, Founder and CEO of Outcess Solutions Nigeria Limited, and Dapo Otunla, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Services Officer at IHS Towers, Mr. Atanda emphasised the importance of recognising and addressing this societal challenge. “The first step is to admit there is a problem,” he stated. “If we don’t recognise the issue, then we’re simply engaging in empty conversations. Today, we face a critical shortage of positive male role models, and unless we take deliberate action, this gap will continue to grow. Each of us here must commit to being part of the solution. It’s not enough to merely describe the problem; we must actively work towards solving it.”

Drawing an insightful analogy, Mr. Atanda likened the issue to the conservation of endangered species, advocating for intentional efforts to nurture and multiply positive male role models. “When a species becomes endangered, deliberate steps are taken to repopulate it. The same approach applies here. We need to identify the few positive role models we have and create a structured pipeline for mentorship. This pipeline must be deliberate and strategic, ensuring that we cultivate the values and behaviours we want to see in the next generation,” he said.

Mr. Atanda commended the boys to MEN Foundation for its proactive efforts in addressing the root causes of the scarcity of positive male role models, praising the visionary leadership of Mrs. Ifeoma I. Idigbe, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of the organization. “I applaud Mrs. Idigbe and the boys to MEN Foundation for tackling this critical societal issue. If we don’t instill the values we want to see in men while they are still boys, they risk growing up without understanding or embodying those values. Initiatives like this are essential for shaping boys into men who can serve as steadfast beacons of integrity and character in society,” he remarked.

Emphasizing the crucial role of values in building a prosperous society, Mr. Atanda underscored the importance of intentional efforts to instill the right principles in individuals. “Values form the bedrock of a thriving society, and their cultivation requires deliberate action. Social engineering is essential-it’s about purposefully shaping behaviors and attitudes to secure a better future. Initiatives like this must identify the values that truly matter and ensure they are deeply embedded in individuals, as strong values are the cornerstone of societal progress,” he asserted.

He emphasized the importance of personal responsibility in embodying and upholding positive values, warning against the consequences of neglecting them. “Each individual must consciously choose the values they stand for and celebrate-values rooted in what is truly right and meaningful, not dictated by external pressures. Values don’t erode by accident; they are constantly under threat. By standing firm, we safeguard the integrity of our society for future generations. When we abandon our values, we lose our identity. Social engineering can shape societies for better or worse. Choosing hollow or harmful ideals not only damages you but also the community around you. This is why it is vital to intentionally nurture and uphold values that foster growth, resilience, and collective progress,” he concluded.

Mr. Atanda’s words resonated deeply with attendees, serving as a call to action for all stakeholders to contribute to bridging the gap in male leadership and fostering a culture of mentorship and accountability. His insights reinforced the boys to MEN Foundation’s mission of shaping boys into responsible men who positively influence the communities in which they live.

Remita is a leading payment company committed to simplifying financial transactions for individuals, organisations, and governments. By offering innovative payment solutions, Remita empowers communities and organisations to thrive in an increasingly digital world.