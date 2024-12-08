“Ribadu Challenges 1,700 PAP Scholars to excel, Otuaro highlights human capital development in Niger Delta”

“We are strengthening the human capital base of the Niger Delta” – Otuaro

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has called on students under the presidential amnesty programme (PAP) scholarship scheme to excel in their academic pursuits and serve as role models in their universities.

Ribadu, represented by his Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Goodluck Ebelo, delivered this message during the orientation program for 1,700 scholarship beneficiaries in Warri, Delta State. The students have been deployed to various Nigerian institutions for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The NSA urged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities provided by the scholarship to further their education and contribute to national development after graduation. He emphasized the high expectations placed on the students, encouraging them to uphold good conduct throughout their studies.

“With this scholarship, you have a significant opportunity to excel in your studies. Be shining examples in your respective institutions, and strive to be exemplary students and future leaders of this country,” he said.

In his keynote address, PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, described the deployment of the scholarship beneficiaries as a strategic effort to enhance human capital in the Niger Delta region. He highlighted the importance of education as a vital tool for fostering opportunities and bridging the socio-economic gap in the region.

“By sponsoring you for undergraduate studies, the PAP has taken a bold step to deepen the Niger Delta’s formal education trajectory and bridge the human capital development gap. This aligns with my vision for the socio-economic upliftment of our people,” Otuaro stated.

Dr. Otuaro emphasized that the selection process for the 2024/2025 academic session was conducted transparently and rigorously, resulting in the deployment of 1,700 students. He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining high standards and ensuring fairness in future selections.

He advised the students to focus on their studies, avoid social vices like cultism, and adhere to university regulations to graduate as individuals worthy of both character and learning.

Otuaro noted President Bola Tinubu’s appreciation of the remarkable progress made by PAP scholarship beneficiaries, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). He also thanked the president and the NSA for their unwavering support for the program, emphasizing their dedication to peace, human capital development, and economic growth in the Niger Delta.

“I am committed to implementing the program’s objectives in line with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the region. I thank the president for giving me the opportunity to serve our people,” Otuaro added.

The PAP Head of Formal Education, Dr. Charles Ariye, reminded beneficiaries that the scholarship represented more than financial support—it symbolized a commitment to their personal growth and success. He encouraged them to leverage this opportunity to learn from academic mentors and contribute positively to their communities.

In goodwill messages, HRM King S.P. Luke, Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom and First Vice Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, alongside Pastor Reuben Wilson, Founder of the Leadership, Peace, and Cultural Development Initiative, urged the students to avoid shortcuts and remain dedicated to achieving academic excellence.

Some beneficiaries, including Blessing Appollos (Bayelsa State, Igbinedion University), Fyneman John-Pere (Edo State, Edwin Clark University), and Ezekiel Appeal (Delta State, Novena University), expressed their gratitude to the PAP Administrator for the life-changing opportunity. They noted that the scholarships would significantly aid their academic pursuits and future aspirations.