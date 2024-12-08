Open Letter To President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

I am writing to remind you of a pressing issue in our country, that needs urgent response. Just like you acted immediately to the call by the House of Representatives, when they requested that you confer the same national honour you conferred on Senate President Godswill Akpabio on its Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

This is getting too long, as HND and BSc dichotomy has brought more harm than good in our educational sector/labour market. The discrimination against HND holders in the labour market, has denied them opportunities for career advancement, as they are even subjected to low pay than their counterparts who graduated from the University.

It is shocking that despite the National Assembly’s efforts to address this issue, the bill is pending on your desk, awaiting your signature. Many Nigerians believe that the plans to abolish this dichotomy are nothing more than empty promises and delays. I urge you to treat this issue considering it’s importance.

Students who pass through polytechnics spend five years or more acquiring their certificates, only to be denied the benefits and opportunities that their university-educated counterparts enjoys. This is not encouraging, as it promotes a culture of certificate worship, where the value of a degree is prioritized over the skills and competencies.

Due to the above, some try to acquire BSC certificates without going to classes, which undermines the value of education.This raises questions about the perceived superiority of one certificate over the other.

The question should be “If what is being taught in universities is of higher standard, why don’t these individuals attend classes to acquire the knowledge their polytechnic education lacked”?.

The implications of this discrimination are far-reaching. It leads to overpopulation of universities, loss of confidence among HND holders, and underutilization of their skills and competencies.

Mr. President, it is time to make history by signing this bill to become a law. You will be promoting fairness, meritocracy and Skills acquisition/development, which will aid in boosting productivity in the country.

I urge you to take immediate action and sign this bill into law. Give HND holders the recognition they deserve, and let’s move Nigeria forward by promoting skills and competencies over certificates acquisition, just like other developed nations.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin , Freelance, Journalist, Lagos.