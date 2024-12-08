NUT commends Oyo govt over recruitment of about 20,000 teachers in 5 years

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State wing, has expressed joy and satisfaction with the recruitment of 19,500 teachers by the Oyo state government under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde within five years.

The commendation came on the heels of jubilation among teachers in the state, who met to take stock of various programmes of the government on the welfare of teachers in the state.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Com. Oladimeji Raji and the Secretary, Com. Salami Olukayode, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the teachers thanked the Governor for prioritizing the welfare teachers in the state.

Raji and Salami said that the recruitment of new teachers would address the problems of inadequate manpower in the education sector and promote teaching and learning.

The leadership of the Union expressed appreciation of the entire teachers in Oyo State to Governor Seyi Makinde over the appointment of the 14,500 qualified teachers within one and a half years of his second term, and 5,000 teachers in his first term, into the teaching service of Oyo State through Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB and the Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM.

The statement reads: “Your disposition towards turning the tide of education system of Oyo State remains unprecedented and unmatched not only in the annals of recruitment history of our dear state in recent times but also across the entire 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Your Excellency Sir, your achievements in the education sector since assumption of office particularly, on the successful recruitment of over 14,000 qualified teaching professionals and about 3,500 non- teaching personnel’s, aside an appreciative number of care givers is a clear cut and perfect reflection of your results oriented style of leadership aimed at providing free, qualitative and quantitative education to the amiable citizens of Oyo State. This gesture shall, without doubt, have a significant touch in our classroom and as well enhance educational service delivery to our school children.”

Describing the Governor as a teachers’ friendly governor, the union particularly pointed at the merit-based parameters used to recruit those with professional teaching qualifications.

“It is no doubt that this noble achievement of yours, despite the prevailing global challenges of economy meltdown, will forever remain a variable tool and special reference point that may not be easily matched by successive administrations.

“Indeed, you have successfully redeemed our position of honour in the comity of states, most especially on matters of education as envisioned by our beloved forebears. Hence, NUT appreciations of many folds.”

“Kindly be assured of NUT undiluted support and unaltered teachers’ dedication to work as expected”.

Speaking on the verification exercise for 5,600 newly-recruited primary school teachers, the union appealed to the candidates to comport themselves to ease the process.

