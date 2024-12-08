NDDC Reaffirms Commitment to Holistic Development in Niger Delta

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Commission to executing impactful projects and fast-tracking development for the benefit of all the ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku gave the assurance when he hosted a delegation led by the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Eze (Dr) Godspower Onuekwa, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stated that the Commission was open to all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region, noting that its mandate was to serve the people and ensure sustainable development of all communities in the region.

Ogbuku said the NDDC was executing life-changing projects in the Niger Delta region to give meaning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the Commission was giving opportunities to Niger Delta youths through an innovative programme called Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, Project HOPE.

He noted that Project HOPE had helped the Commission to develop a comprehensive digital repository comprising important information about the youths of the Niger Delta region, including their qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and current employment status.

The NDDC boss charged the Ogbakor Ikwerre delegation to always promote peace, as development could only occur in a peaceful and safe environment. “I urge you to support the policies of President Tinubu’s administration. Let us ensure peace in our communities,” he advised.

Ogbuku assured the Ikwerre group that the NDDC was committed to accelerating the development of the Niger Delta region, stating: “We are going to undertake more legacy and regional projects. Currently, we have embarked on an elaborate project to light up the Niger Delta with solar-powered street lights as part of the measures to reduce criminality in our communities.”

Earlier, the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Eze Godspower Onuekwa, appealed to the NDDC to extend more development projects to Ikwerre land to enhance the people’s living conditions.

He applauded the NDDC boss, noting: “We have observed you as the Managing Director of NDDC with inspiration that your achievements and milestones are well entrenched all over the Niger Delta States. For that reason, we say Congratulations on a well-deserved appointment.”

He regretted that the goodwill and the intentions of NDDC were being thwarted by unscrupulous contractors who abandoned the contracts awarded to them. He advised the NDDC to incorporate the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization in monitoring projects for effectiveness and efficiency.