NB Plc emerges Best Excise Trader at Comptroller General Customs Awards

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, was recognized as the Best Excise Trader at the maiden edition of the Comptroller General of Customs Awards, held on Friday, November 29, 2024, in Abuja. The company was awarded for its outstanding compliance with excise tax payments to the Federal Government, emerging foremost out of other nominees, including British American Tobacco and International Tobacco.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, described Nigerian Breweries Plc’s emergence as Best Excise Trader as a well-deserved recognition given its significant contribution to revenue collection in Nigeria in the last year.

Adeniyi stated that NB Plc remained one of the reputable companies that is wholly compliant with the regular payment of excise tax to the Federal Government.

Shortly after receiving the award, the Corporate Affairs Director, NB Plc, Sade Morgan, noted that the recognition underscores the strong partnerships between the company and the Nigeria Customs Service as well as its unwavering commitment to contributing positively to the economy.

Morgan expressed the company’s pride in being the only brewery company nominated in any of the award categories, adding that the achievement highlights the dedication of the entire team and reflects its ongoing efforts to “Winning With Nigeria.”

She further pledged the commitment of the company to continue to fulfil its obligation by ensuring the prompt payment of its excise tax to the agency.

“The award is a big motivation that will encourage the company to do more. As we expand our operations beyond beer, we are irrevocably committed to fulfilling our civic duties by duly paying all taxes due to the Federal Government. We are delighted that our efforts are being recognised and appreciated by stakeholders in the industry.”

In his remarks at the event, Government Affairs Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Bolaji Layeni, attributed the recognition to the cooperative effort and collaborative support of the Nigerian Customs Service as well as its avowed commitment to assist the government in fulfilling its constitutional role.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the National Assembly, and law enforcement agencies.