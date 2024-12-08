NAPS lauds Adeleke for reviving Osun Cooperative College ……Throws weight behind Adeleke for second term  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has lauded Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for his outstanding efforts in infrastructural development, particularly in the education sector.

Speaking at the NAPS 43rd Senate Sitting/Pre Convention held at Federal Polytechnic Ede Osun State, on over the weekend, its Senate President Adeniji Temitope, noted that Governor Adeleke’s passion for rehabilitating and reviving the Osun State Cooperative College in Ode Omu, underscores the his commitment to strengthening vocational, technical, and polytechnic education in the state.

According to him, the rehabilitation of the Osun State Cooperative College is a landmark achievement that demonstrates His Excellency’s dedication to improving the educational landscape.

While throwing its weight behind Governor Adeleke for a second term in office, Temitope said, “Adeleke’s giant stride has convinced the entire Polytechnic student body that Governor Adeleke is well-poised to achieve even greater feats if given the opportunity for a second term.”

He expressed optimism that Governor Adeleke’s continued focus on educational development will inspire other leaders to prioritize infrastructure and access to quality education for all students across Nigeria.

However, Temitope appealed for a meeting with the Governor as he also urged him to provide palliative to the polytechnic students in Osun State.

Similarly, the NAPS honoured Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State as an outstanding institution.

NAPS in a statement made available by its Senate President, Adeniji Temitope, on Sunday, said, “this Award is pointing to the significant efforts and contributions towards the development of human capacity, innovation introduced to Polytechnic Education , Provision of Conducive learning Environment for the Students, keeping to Academic Calendar in this dispensation.

“We cannot overlook the fact that this Federal Polytechnic has improved human resources over the years and has built successful human capacity in Nigeria. This deserves commendation.”

