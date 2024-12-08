Glo Festival of Joy: New winners receive Prado, Tricycles, other prizes 

Ayobami Adejumobi, a civil contractor, was overjoyed on Thursday in Lagos when he was given the keys to a brand-new Toyota Prado during the Lagos prize-presentation ceremony for the ongoing Globacom “Festival of Joy” promotion.

Power generators, sewing machines, grinding machines, and Keke Napep (tricycles) were among the other prizes that many Nigerians took home from the event, which took place at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

“I still can’t believe it,” remarked Adejumo, an Osun State native who lives in Lagos, as he accepted the keys from Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Special Guest of Honor at the event. “A call came from Globacom and the news was too good to believe. I doubted it. Could it be fraudsters? However, I remembered the promo and how I joined when it was launched, and I immediately proceeded to the Gloworld on Adeola Odeku where the Glo officials were expecting me. I thank Glo immensely for this prize. I will use the jeep personally; it will enhance my status and help me to get more jobs as a civil engineering contractor”, he disclosed.

Other winners, such as Bukola Olatunji of Ijebu-Ode, who took home a Keke Napep, Ayodeji Olukunmi, 33, who took home a generator, and Daniel Eleh, a Benue State native, who took home a sewing machine, all expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Globacom. Olatunji declared, “I have always been a faithful participant in various Glo promos and have never lost hope that I would one day become a winner.” He agreed to keep taking part in all of Globacom’s promotions going forward. Olukunmi, on his part, said, “it’s indeed a joyful period, winning a brand new generator means a lot to me, God bless Globacom”. Eleh, on the other hand, stated, “I was shocked and surprised when I got the call. Glo has always been good to Nigerians”.

Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State, praised Globacom for the considerate promotions during his remarks at the ceremony. “The good thing is that this is happening at a difficult time in the country. We must thank Glo for this and just pray that next year, it will be bigger. We would love the Chairman, (Dr Mike Adenuga), to make it twice this size next year. May God continue to bless the company”.

Globacom’s Divisional Head, West, Lawrence Odediran, explained in his speech that both new and existing subscribers can take part in the Festival of Joy promotion by dialing *611# to opt in and must continue recharging (voice and data) during the promo period in order to be eligible to win the prizes. He went on to say that new members can become involved right away by buying a new SIM, setting it up, and entering *611#.

The event was also graced by the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos House of Assembly Hon. Adedamola Richard, a representative of the Nigeria Communications Commission, (NCC) Mrs. Ijeoma Bassey, Iyaloja of Sura Market, Madam Raliat Adebayo, and entertainment celebrities, Broda Shaggi, Uche Jombo, and Adeolu Saga.