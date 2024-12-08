First Lady dedicates award to Girl Child

.. Zulum pledges to support FUTO to grow

Three eminent Nigerians – First Lady of Nigeria, Sen Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Governor Babagana Umar Zulum – were on Saturday awarded honorary Degrees of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) at its 36th Convocation ceremony in recognition of their immense contributions to the development of education, the country and humanity.

It was on a day 632 students were equally admitted to the University’s post-graduate degree for fulfilling all the requirements.

While Sen. Tinubu and Governor Uzodimma were conferred with the honorary Degree of Doctor of Management, Honoris Causa, Governor Zulum got the honorary Degree of the Doctor of Technology, Honoris Causa.

In his welcome address, the Chancellor of the University, His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, appreciated the efforts of the University management in dealing with multiple challenges and appealed to the Federal Government to step-up the funding of Universities, especially that of FUTO to enable her cope with the prevailing debilitating and near crippling financial throes.

The Chancellor whose address was read by the Vice Chancellor, Prof (Mrs.) Nnenna Oti called on stakeholders like the Alumni, Corporate bodies, captains of Industry, Multinational agencies and Multilateral linkages to assist the University to achieve her mandate in manpower and skills development to drive our national economic development.

In his message, the Visitor to the University, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the graduands and the awardees for their meritorious successes and service to the society that merited them the honour.

Represented by the Vice Chancellor University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, the President urged them to harness the potentials in the agricultural, vocational and information technology skills to add value to themselves and the nation at large, reminding them that henceforth, they are ambassadors of FUTO and should exhibit creativity, integrity, honesty and innovations as they go into the larger society.

The President underscored the Federal Government’s commitment towards tertiary education that necessitated the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) dedicated to granting student’s fees and personal upkeep loans, and commended the management of FUTO for the various initiatives that have repositioned them as a choice university in the country.

He urged FUTO and other public universities across the country to make entrepreneurship and skill development top priority so that our graduates nationally and globally will be competitive in emerging technologies and wealth creation.

The President enjoined the Pro-Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor, members of the Governing Council and Senate, Principal Officers and indeed all staff of FUTO to serve the university with greater zeal, courage and patriotism and continue to ensure prudent use of resources at their disposal.

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Mrs.) Nnenna Oti welcomed all to the 36th Convocation ceremony and called for reawakening of the patriotic zeal to attend the critical mass required to join the league of developed nations.

She highlighted several achievements of the University under her watch in the areas of accreditation of academic programmes, establishment of Centre of Excellence, and improved ranking of the University among others, noting that “for the first time FUTO was mentioned in a global University ranking.”

Other areas of achievements, Oti identified, include physical infrastructure development, power infrastructure, expansion of ICT infrastructure, staff welfare and development, research development awards and many others.

She identified some challenges which include: lack of staff quarters within the University Campus, need for more students hostels, urgent and compelling need for perimeter fencing of the University land, construction of physical infrastructure for the new Teaching Hospital, College of Medicine and Health Sciences and the rehabilitation of internal roads and the major road/broken bridge linking Ihiagwa/other host communities.

She however appreciated President Tinubu and Governor Uzodimma for their enormous support and assistance to the University that have continued to sustain their operations.

In his address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman 13th Governing Council of FUTO, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado also singled out and thanked Governor Uzodimma for his personal interest on the University which he said has led to the protection of the university from encroachment and external attacks.

He said the Governor played more than 80 per cent role in getting the approval of the FUTO University Teaching Hospital, in addition to providing a lot in the areas of security to the university.

Tilley-Gyado said, “Governor Uzodimma has a date with history and the FUTO,” and assured that the Council will continue to work closely with the University Management to promote amity and good neighbourliness with the host Community.

He therefore enjoined the new graduands to carry the colours and flag of FUTO with pride and distinction wherever they find themselves.

In their responses after the conferment of the honour, Uzodimma, Zulum and Tinubu appreciated the award and pledged their support for the university.

Governor Uzodimma was the first to speak.

His words: “The Federal University of Technology Owerri is very dear to all of us. That is why since my assumption of office as the Governor of Imo State, I have done everything to give all possible support to the existence and well-being of this university.

“Today, I’m indeed very glad that I’ve been singled out to be honoured by this great institution – an award which I will hold and cherish for a very longtime.

“The difference between other awards and this particular one is that it is coming from an institution that both myself and my government has no influence on, and they were able to single me out for this honour.

“On behalf of myself and my wife, the government of Imo State, we are indeed very grateful.”

Uzodimma appreciated the First Lady, the Governor of Bornu State Babagana Zulu and that of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti for being physically present to honour the invitation.

He thanked FUTO for the wisdom in selecting the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, himself and the Governor of Bornu State for the award, and reiterated his gratitude to the President for the approval and support to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri and asserted that “Imo people’s support to Mr. President and the wife is organic.”

Uzodimma reassured the President that his administration will surely overcome all the challenges he is currently facing in his policies towards making Nigeria better saying, “it is not easy to see the light at the tunnel.”

To the FUTO Community, he promised to continue to help resolve all the problems faced by the University.

In appreciation of the award, he promised to take one of the projects as enumerated by the University and fund it to completion.

Governor Zulum commended the President, the Chancellor of the University, the Pro-Chancellor, Vice Chancellor and Management for finding him worthy of the award and said, “will never take the award for granted.”

He said that in “partnership with the Governor of Imo State” he will “support the University to grow and develop.”

He went further to appreciate the students are getting from the Federal Government through he NELFUND and advised Tertiary Institutions to “run courses that create jobs, as it is not easy to get white collar jobs these days.”

He commended the Vice Chancellor and her management for the several achievements.

In her remarks, Sen.Tinubu said she was dedicating the award to the Girl Child and thanked the University on behalf of other awardees. She pledged to continue to support the University, noting that the award will inspire them to do more.

The First Lady congratulated the Graduands and charged them to own Nigeria in such a way that it will be a worthy inheritance for the future generation. According to her “Nigerians will reap what they invest in Nigeria.”

She proceeded to announce her plan to launch the Green Environment Club where all Nigerians will participate in keeping our environments clean and ensuring proper disposal of waste.

The First Lady informed that she had earlier donated N50million as an endowment for the best graduating student and emphasised the need to support the girl child, the reason she dedicated the award to the girl child.

The Convocation ceremony was attended by the high and mighty within and outside Imo State.