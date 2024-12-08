Danish Embassy, Danish Veterinary and Food Agency, partner NAFDAC to combat Antimicrobial Resistance

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, in its quest to safeguard the health of the nation, in partnership with the Danish Embassy held a stakeholders’ workshop on the dangers of Antimicrobial Resistance, AMR.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, at the two-day workshop to celebrate the 2024 World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) titled: “Educate. Advocate. Act Now”, on Friday in Lagos, stated that infections once easily treated with antimicrobials were now becoming increasingly difficult and sometimes impossible to manage, due to the scourge of Antimicrobial Resistance.

Prof Adeyeye noted that the growing antimicrobial resistance endangered decades of medical progress, potentially reversing successes in treating common infections, performing surgeries, and conducting medical procedures, adding that the most pressing danger is the antimicrobial resistance found at birth in new-born babies in a teaching hospital in Nigeria.

According to her, the implication of one of the most urgent global health challenges of our time, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), often referred to as the “Silent Pandemic” to human race is unquantifiable because it poses threat to man, animal, and plant (the environment).

“AMR is not a distant threat; it is already impacting our lives” she further warned, adding that NAFDAC, in her regulatory activities, has identified the danger posed by AMR and has taken strides to identify the likely causes which range from the effect of substandard and falsified products (SF) to the abuse, misuse and irresponsible handling of microbial agents.

She disclosed that the Agency, leveraging on her mandate as stated in NAFDAC Act Cap N1, LFN 2004, therefore, developed the following regulatory mechanism to combat AMR.

Review of the formulation of antibiotics: The Agency directed that all antibiotics formulations should not have more than two APIs. This directive is aimed at curbing the excessive use of antibiotics which may lead to the development of resistance.

Public Awareness on the risks of using Antibiotics as growth promoter in Livestock production: This directive is aimed at discouraging the use of antibiotics at sub-lethal doses which is a very effective means of encouraging resistance by non-beneficial microbes. Livestock rearers are encouraged to use alternative growth promoters such as organic acid, enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics which are cheaper and readily available for livestock production.

Education of stakeholders on the dangers of using Colistin as coccidiostat (prophylaxis) in poultry and swine production: Colistin has been used as an additive in poultry and swine feed. However, upon re-classification by WHO, colistin is presently considered a last line of defence against infections in humans caused by multidrug resistant gram-negative organism (AMR).

Due to this risk, the agency has been raising awareness amongst livestock rearers on the dangers of using Colistin as a coccidiostat and has been educating them on alternative treatments for prevention or treatment coccidiosis, in order to preserve Colistin for human use and prevent AMR development.

Enlightenment campaigns on the Use of Organic acids as mould inhibitor: In combating the growth of mould on animal feed and feedstuff, animal feed nutritionists have overtime used antibiotics to prevent mould growth. The agency has been educating stakeholders in animal feed and feedstuff on the risks of AMR and how the use of antibiotics in preventing mould growth on animal feed and feedstuff contributes to the threat of AMR in animals which consume the feed and then to humans who consume the animal products like milk, meat and eggs. Stakeholders have been encouraged to desist from this practice and instead embrace the use of organic acids in preventing growth of mould on feed and feedstuff leading to safer feeds, healthier animals and humans.

In addition to the above, she explained that the Agency created an In-house AMR–OH committee that collaborate with other sister MDAs such as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ministry of Environment, Veterinary Council of Nigeria VCN, Nigerian Institute of Animal Science NIAS, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and foreign partners such as WHO, World Organisation for Animal Health WOAH, RAGNA of European Union EU among others in combating AMR.

The NAFDAC boss stated that the Agency has also stepped-up advocacy and enlightenment campaigns on the danger of AMR to stakeholders, professionals, and farmers, adding that ‘as we mark this important week, which has now become the Agency tradition, we recognize that AMR respects no borders.’

She said that AMR is a global issue requiring coordinated national and international solutions, adding that ‘together, we must commit to the responsible use of antibiotics and other antimicrobials, support ongoing research, and promote stewardship programs and policies to safeguard these essential resources for future generations.’

The DG also disclosed that NAFDAC’s regulatory efforts on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) included ensuring the quality and the distribution of antimicrobial products used in Nigeria, implementing stewardship programs to ensure responsible handling and use of antimicrobial agents, and conducting public awareness campaigns to educate on AMR risks.

She said that the Agency also gathered surveillance data on AMR trends to develop policy in with global standards through international collaboration, stressing that the initiatives are crucial to preserving the effectiveness of antimicrobials agents and protecting public health.

Reflecting on the recent 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on AMR, world leaders reaffirmed their commitment to action.

This includes a target to reduce the estimated 4.95 million annual deaths associated with AMR by 10 per cent in 2030.

Additional goals involve achieving 100 per cent basic water, sanitation, hygiene, and waste management services in healthcare facilities and ensuring 90 per cent of countries meet WHO’s minimum standards for infection prevention and control (IPC) by 2030.

In agriculture and animal health, she said that the global community has committed to significantly reducing antimicrobial use in agri-food systems by 2030, adding that this will involve prioritizing preventative measures and ensuring that antimicrobials are used prudently and responsibly within animal health.

She commended the Danish Embassy and Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFA) for their support and collaboration in organizing the event.

In conclusion, she called on stakeholders to strengthen their collective commitment to raising awareness, enhancing prudent practices, and advancing impactful solutions against antimicrobial resistance.

“Together, we must act decisively across sectors, institutions, and communities to preserve the effectiveness of antimicrobials, protect global health, and secure a safer future for all. This week, let each of us reaffirm our roles in this global effort, championing responsible antimicrobial use and inspire change that reaches beyond borders”, she said.

Prof. Adeyeye added that stakeholders would be sensitized on how not to use antibiotics in their fields, noting that some use it in fishponds, ‘and we are killing ourselves slowly.’

She further explained that NAFDAC was very proactive in educating farmers and in suggesting alternatives to farmers, adding that “for pharmacists, retailers, we are going to educate our colleagues not sell antibiotics to just anybody”.

She said awareness would be increased about antibiotic stewardship, “meaning if you are a pharmacist or a doctor what is the counselling that you give patients? For veterinarians, you must be in cautious of the type of antibiotics you prescribe to livestock farmers”.

Prof. Adeyeye emphasized the need for all key stakeholders to cooperate, to collaborate and start accumulating data in terms of AMR.

“We are stepping it up in terms of monitoring our Adverse Drug Effect reports. It is going to be a new era for us in order to have data, in order to prevent people using antibiotics carelessly”, she said.

The Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Hansen, pledged his country’s continued support for NAFDAC to combat AMR which he described as a global health challenge.

The ambassador of Denmark noted with dismay that it is one of the major causes of death around the world and therefore, recognized as one of the global public health challenges which require global solutions.

He described as heartwarming the mutually-beneficial relationship between NAFDAC and the Danish Veterinary and Food Agency and Danish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries.

He said the collaboration runs through strategic sectoral cooperation, SSC, and focuses on capacity development and transfer of experiences between authorities on matters of food safety and sustainable livestock production, adding that the partners have agreed to collaborate particularly in three areas – Food and Feed safety Animal identification and Disease control and prudent use of Veterinary drugs.

According to the envoy, the collaboration is complemented by a learning programme by the Danish Fellowship Centre where NAFDAC regulatory officers are trained on food safety, disease control and One Health approach.

He said: “The Danish partnership is particularly concerned with the transfer of knowledge and experience with regards to combating the spread of AMR in Nigeria”.

For a better society