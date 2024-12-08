26.1 C
Chevron Nigeria awarded energy company of the year for environmental sustainability and CSR

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), on Friday December 6, 2024, received an award as “Energy company of the year (2024)” for its Environmental Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility accomplishments.

The award presented by the Nigerian News Direct newspaper, was received by Mr. Victor Anyaegbudike, Manager Communications, Chevron Nigeria and Mid-Africa Business Unit at a colourful event held at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Lagos and graced by several dignitaries including government representatives, industry and private sector stakeholders.

The organizers of the award noted that Chevron has implemented the “Protecting People and the Environment” policy, which aims at preventing injuries, illnesses, and environmental incidents. They also referenced that the company has achieved 97% gas flaring reduction in its operations in Nigeria, while implementing waste management and environmental conservation programs.

According to the media organization, Chevron Nigeria has also invested millions of dollars in community development programs, supporting education, health and economic development initiatives that have benefited thousands of people, while ensuring diversity, inclusion, and employee engagement in its business operations.

Receiving the award from the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Mr. Anyaegbudike thanked the organizers for the honour, and reiterated Chevron’s commitment to continue to develop, affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress around the world.

