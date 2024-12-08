Blakey’s National Tax Conference holds Dec. 12 in Lagos

26 C
by Bisiriyu Olaoye0108

The 8th edition of the Blakey’s National Tax Conference will hold on December 12, 2024 at the Banquet Hall of Banex Mall, Lekki Lagos.

The theme of this year’s Conference is: “Unlock the Benefits of the New Tax Regime in Nigeria”.

According to the organizers, the Keynote Address will be delivered by Chief Blakey Ijezie, FCA on “The   Way Forward”, while the expert discussions will be handled by renowned Speakers and panelists on tax reforms, economic growth and national development.

There will be networking opportunities where attendees will have the chance to connect with policymakers, business leaders and tax professionals.

While admission to the Conference is free of charge, lunch will also be provided free to attendees, courtesy of Blakey Ijezie Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Okwudli Ijezie &Co (Chartered Accountants).

Also on December 13, 2024, a Thank You dinner will be held at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel Ikeja from 7pm to 10.30pm and this is strictly by invitation.

On post-event activities, the organizers said that to ensure the Conference’s impact extends beyond the event itself, there were plans for: Live evening and social media updates and working groups during the Conference; Post-event reports and summaries for those unable to attend; and Follow-up activities and working groups to implement Conference recommendations.

For a better society

