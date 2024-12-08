Bayelsa government pays final respects at funeral of chief Simon Ebebi, father of former deputy governor

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Acting Governor of Bayelsa state, senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, over the weekend led a high-powered delegation to the funeral of the late Chief Simon Micah Ebebi, the Alei of Aleibiri and father of former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi.

Among the dignitaries present were former Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson; minister of state for petroleum resources (Oil), senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Speaker of the Bayelsa state house of assembly, chief Abraham Ingobere; chief of staff, government house, Yenagoa, Pastor Peter Akpe; and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Solomon Agwanana.

During the funeral mass, the Bishop of Bomadi catholic diocese, most reverend Hyacinth Egbebo, delivered a sermon based on Matthew chapter 25, emphasizing the eternal rewards of acts of charity, such as giving alms to the poor, sheltering the destitute, clothing the naked, and caring for the sick. He urged Christians to uphold truth and noted that one’s treatment of others would ultimately determine their place in eternity.

The Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aleibiri, Rev. Father Methodius Emolade, paid tribute to the late Chief Simon Ebebi, describing him as a respectable leader, devout Christian, and a generous father who impacted many lives positively.

In his message of condolence, Bayelsa state governor, senator Douye Diri, praised the late Chief Ebebi for serving as the paramount ruler of Aleibiri with dignity and honor for many years. Governor Diri also highlighted Chief Ebebi’s commitment to education, noting his significant contributions to the development of students as a qualified teacher.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi expressed gratitude to God, the Bayelsa State Government, the Church, the Alei Traditional Council of Chiefs, colleagues, friends, and everyone who supported the family during the funeral.

According to his biography, the late Chief Simon Ebebi was an educationist with a Diploma in Education. He taught at various schools, including saint modern secondary school, Aleibiri, and community secondary grammar school, Burutu. Between 1978 and 1985, he served as supervisor for education under the old Rivers State. In recognition of his industrious nature and diligence, the Aleibiri community elected him as their paramount ruler in 1984.

Other prominent attendees at the funeral included the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; former Bayelsa state deputy governor, Hon. Werinipre Seibarugu; immediate past deputy governor and chairman of the Bayelsa elders forum, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd).

Also present were the deputy speaker of the Bayelsa state house of assembly, Hon. Michael Ogbere; Majority Leader, Rt. Hon. Edwin Bubou-Obolo; Member representing Ekeremor Constituency One, Hon. Tari Porri; as well as other lawmakers, commissioners, and top government officials.