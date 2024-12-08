Aig-Imoukhuede to speak at AFIS 2024

Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, Mr. Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, is set to bring his visionary insights to the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) in Casablanca, Morocco, on 9–10 December 2024.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede will participate as a distinguished speaker on a strategic panel titled “Connecting the Dots Between Investors and Issuers with AI and Fintech.”

The session, moderated by Anass Bensrhir, Senior Director at McKinsey & Company, will include high-profile panellists such as Emomotimi John Agama, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (Nigeria), and Mohamed Farid Saleh, Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (Egypt).

The panel will delve into critical topics such as cultivating a digital investment culture to attract both investors and issuers, scaling digital investment products through traditional banking channels, and fostering strong collaboration between fintech innovators and regulators.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, who is also the President of the Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), is a seasoned leader in the financial sector, with extensive experience in wealth management, investment strategy, and policy advocacy.

His leadership at Coronation Asset Management highlights his expertise in driving innovative investment strategies, advancing wealth management solutions, and fostering sustainable growth across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem and the broader African market.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede said “At Coronation, we believe that wealth creation should be accessible to all, and technology is the key to making this a reality.

“Through AI and fintech, we aim to bridge the gap between investors and issuers, laying the foundation for a thriving financial ecosystem across Africa. The discussions at AFIS will be instrumental in driving this transformation,” he said.

Coronation’s participation at AFIS reflects its commitment to redefining financial services through innovation and partnerships.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede will share insights on how Coronation is developing digital infrastructure and frameworks to enable wealth creation at all levels—individual, organisational, and public sector—while influencing economic growth across the continent.

At Coronation Group, our mission is deeply rooted in driving change through transformative solutions and fostering prosperity across Africa.

Through partnerships and visionary leadership, we are committed to shaping Africa’s future and creating a continent where prosperity knows no bounds.