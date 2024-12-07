25.8 C
Lagos
December 7, 2024
Trending now

Bayelsa government pays final respects at funeral of chief Simon Ebebi, father…

PNC 2024 wraps up with NCDMB pledges deeper community , industry partnerships

DHQ refutes Amnesty International’s allegations of 10,000 civilian deaths in detention

Senate backs actions to hold contractors accountable, as Julius Berger risks warrant…

Police Commission dismisses 19 senior officers, reduces rank of 19 others as…

Enugu-Ukwu Community Development Union , Lagos Branch celebrates Infrastructural Development as a…

Abiodun seeks foreign investment in livestock, timber processing, automobile assembly plant, others

We will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Bello –MURIC

Sanwo-Olu set to begin inauguration spree of 36 roads, bridges across Lagos

54,000 women benefit from N3bn Individual Livelihood Grants -Ogun Dep. Gov.

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Police Commission dismisses 19 senior officers, reduces rank of 19 others as it moves to curb misconduct in service

by Peter Anayo093

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

The Police Service Commission rose from the last segment of its first Plenary Meeting in Abuja, with far-reaching decisions on one hundred and nine (110) Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM), and twenty-three (23) Appeals and petition cases with thirteen (13) court judgments seeking for compliance

 

The Head of Press and Public Relations in the Commission Ikechukwu Ani disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja

 

The Commission he said had earlier considered and approved recommendations on several promotion matters which had since been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.

 

The Plenary Meeting was chaired by Commission Chairman DIG Hashimu Argungu and had DIG Taiwo Lakanu Honourable Commissioner and Secretary to the Commission,  Chief Onyemuche Nnamani also present.

 

The Commission after rigorous consideration of the Pending Disciplinary Matters before it,  approved the dismissal of   Nineteen(19) senior Police Officers which comprised ten Assistant Superintendents, six Deputy Superintendents, two Chief Superintendents and one Superintendent.

 

The Commission also approved the reduction in the ranks of Nineteen other senior Police Officers, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents,  two Deputy Superintendents and thirteen  Assistant Superintendents.

 

Two Assistant Inspectors General of Police also received some punishments, one, punishment of reprimand for refusal to carry out lawful instructions and the other, a letter of warning for negligence.

 

Several other Officers found culpable received different punishments including,  severe Reprimand, Reprimand and letter of warning.

 

Most of the Officers dismissed are also to be prosecuted by the Legal Unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Three pending Disciplinary matters were stepped down with a request for further information from the Inspector General of Police.

 

The Commission also considered 23 Appeals and petitions and nine legal matters/court judgements.

 

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu said the Commission will henceforth consider Police Disciplinary matters with dispatch so as to free Police Officers who are not found wanting to continue with their career progression and those found culpable to serve their punishments.

 

He warned that the Commission would not spare Police Officers who indulge in civil matters like land disputes, marital issues and rent-related disputes.

 

DIG Argungu said the courts should be allowed to do their duties while the Police should pay more attention to criminal matters and threats to life.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Obey court order, reinstate Baruwa as NURTW boss, Falana tells FG

Editor

Dele Farotimi: Labour Party reps caucus calls for judicial neutrality, fair hearing

Peter Anayo

Rule of Law: IGP, experts lecture heads of police investigation units on professionalism

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO