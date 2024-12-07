PNC 2024 wraps up with NCDMB pledges deeper community , industry partnerships

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The 2024 edition of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum concluded on a high note in Yenagoa, with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, expressing heartfelt gratitude to industry stakeholders, vendors, and staff for their invaluable contributions to the forum’s success.

Speaking during the closing ceremony held at the Nigerian Content Tower Conference Centre, Engr. Ogbe emphasized the critical role of active participation in enriching discussions and mapping out the next phase of Nigerian Content implementation.

Engr. Ogbe reaffirmed NCDMB’s commitment to strengthening ties with local communities and the oil and gas industry through recently introduced programs, including:

Back-to-the-Creeks Initiative: Aimed at equipping community youths with skills to meet industry demands by improving educational infrastructure and motivating teachers.

Revised Nigerian Content Community Contractors Financing Scheme: Raising the single obligor limit from ₦20 million to ₦100 million, enabling local contractors to secure and execute more substantial industry contracts.

Nigerian Content Academy: A training facility designed to enhance workforce development, leveraging NCDMB’s 14 years of expertise in Nigerian Content.

Zonal Office Upgrades: Establishing more conducive facilities to enhance service delivery across the Board’s regions.

Represented by Barr. Esueme Dan Kikile, General Manager, corporate communications and zonal coordination, Engr. Ogbe noted that NCDMB’s partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) is yielding optimal results, with the enhanced financing scheme expected to greatly benefit local contractors.

The four-day forum featured in-depth panel discussions and expert presentations addressing critical issues in Nigerian Content and the broader energy sector.

Nigerian content beyond borders topics included overcoming barriers to cross-border value chains, enforcing standardization, and enhancing Nigeria’s presence in international markets.

Key contributors included Alhaji Abdulmalik Halilu (NCDMB), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya (PETAN), and Dr. Doyle Edeni (Blue Seal Energy Group Inc.), moderated by Mrs. Bukola Adubi (MicCom Cables and Wires Limited).

Grassroots community development discussions focused on the socio-economic impact of local content on host communities, enabling structures for community contractors, and leveraging CSR for greater impact.

Panellists included Dr. Ama Ikuru (NCDMB), Mr. Gorah Adams Ayuba (Federal Ministry of Regional Development), and others, moderated by Mr. Olanrewaju Olawuyi (Shell).

Policy to Practice: Strengthening Domestication for Economic Development topics included funding strategies for local supply chains, removing barriers for local manufacturers, and exploring CNG adoption opportunities.

Speakers included Mr. Ene Ette (NCDMB), George Onafowokan (Coleman Cables), and Engr. Tari Mayor-Bright (Presidential CNG Initiative), with moderation by Dr. Timi Austen-Peters (Dorman Long Engineering Limited).

AfCFTA: Mr. Olusegun Olutayo, Senior Trade Policy Expert, outlined the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), emphasizing its potential for economic integration and industrialization through its eight protocols.

Marine Accelerator Programme (MAP): Focused on improving safety in marine services, the initiative has successfully completed a pilot phase, with further training scheduled for 2025.

Youth Empowerment Pathways (YEP): Mr. Tunji Idowu of PIND highlighted strategies for bridging skills gaps, strengthening ecosystems, and ensuring sustainable workforce development.

The forum concluded with a site visit to First Marine and Engineering Services Limited (FMES) in Yenagoa, marking the end of the 13th edition of PNC. The event remains a flagship platform for promoting Nigerian Content and supporting the country’s energy-sufficiency goals.

NCDMB assured stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to collaboration and fulfilling its mandate under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2