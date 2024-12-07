DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has stated that leadership deficits undermine the pace of good governance to thrive in Nigeria.

Audi acknowledged that since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy, the country was unlucky to have leaders who just stumbled into leadership.

He pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s policies in regards to economic reforms, saying a lot of damage has been expressed optimism that the president is working assiduously in changing the narrative.

The NSCDC Boss made this known over the weekend when featured as a guest speaker for the College of Education Akwanga (COEA) 90-92 sets Alumni Association reunion 2024, held at De-Bridge Hotel, Jos.

Speaking on the theme:” Old students association in the 21th century, challenges and prospects, Audi, confirmed

Alumni is central to the development of education in Nigeria.

He identified a lack of inclusivity, financial constraint, relevance and identity, internal conflict, and conflict within the network as some of the challenges bedeviling the Alumni association.

He further mentioned that, for the association to be in tandem with global-based practice, there is a need for its members to embrace artificial intelligence, using modern technology to expanding membership scope, enhancing community engagement, networking, and professional development, providing platforms for its members to navigate.

President of COEA 90-95 sets, Halilu Aliyu, revealed their reunion started in the year 2021, when few of them in Akwanga who graduated from 1990 to 1995 decided in their own wisdom to come together after almost 30 years.

“It started in Akwanga and now this is the third reunion we decided to do it in Jos. The expectation is to come together and develop the school in our own way.

“We generate money from the contribution we do. We have our annual contribution, and if we have an occasion like this, we contribute from N5,000, N10,000, N100,000, N1,000,000,00 and above depending on your capacity”, COEA president added.

Muhammed Haliru, the executive chairman of Lafia local government council, Nasarawa State, who is the Alumni member of the college, affirmed that the Alumni association has come to stay as they are coming to shared moments, experiences and think of how to move the institution forward.

He said there is no comparison in the state of affairs in the college presently and during their time as things have changed. “There is a big gap and we are trying to see how we can motivate the students, encourage the lecturers, and how we can assist in developing the school to a standard that education can be conducive for everybody.”

Daily Champion reports that the College of Education Akwanga 90-95 sets Alumni association 2024 reunion, heralded with the presentation of awards for some members who made their footprint in the development of the association and Alma mata.