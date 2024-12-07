In a landmark poll, NUJ FCT Council elects 1st Female Chairman

By Patrick Wemambu

43 years after its establishment, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) recently elected its 1st female Chairman in a landmark election. Comrade Grace Ike of the Advocate Broadcasting Network (ADBN) garnered a total of 445 votes to be unanimously declared winner of the historic contest for the helmsmanship of the network of media professionals.

Until her election which was conducted by officials from the National Secretariat of the NUJ under tight security, Ms Ike doubled as the Vice Chairman, FCT Correspondents Chapel and immediate past Chairperson of the House of Representatives Press Corps. She had also previously worked with the Independent Television (ITV) and Silver Bird Television in Nigeria.

“With immense gratitude and a profound sense of responsibility, I stand before you today as your elected Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council. This moment is both humbling and inspiring and I thank you sincerely for the trust and confidence you have placed in me…To the women of this Council, those who stood by me with unwavering determination and strength throughout this journey, I offer my heartfelt appreciation. Your courage, resilience and support were pivotal to this victory and I am forever grateful. Together, we will continue to inspire and empower one another,” Ike said in an inaugural speech.

Describing her election as a new dawn for journalists in FCT, the Chairman committed to repositioning the Council through innovative projects that would positively impact the welfare of members. Congratulating the newly elected NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, his Deputy and other members of the National Executive Council on their well-deserved victory, Comrade Ike pledged the unalloyed support of her Council as they collaboratively work towards strengthening the ideals of the profession.

She concluded her speech; “As I assume this noble office, I am reminded of the words of John C. Maxwell ‘A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.’ With these words as our guide, we shall chart a course toward unity, progress and excellence of our union.”

Just as the Oath of Office was administered by Barr. Ehidiamen Isibor under the watch of the Credentials Committee led by Mr. Henry Umoru and his members, Adeiza Momohjimoh, Vice President Zone D presented the Certificate of return to the Chairman.

Other executive members elected alongside Ike are Mr. Yahaya Ndambabo of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) who got 444 votes, Comrade Jide Oyekunle of Independent Newspaper 447 votes with Sandra Udeike of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) having 444 votes to emerge as Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Meanwhile, the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has congratulated Comrade Grace Ike on her election.

“Grace Ike’s emergence is not only a personal triumph but also a beacon of inspiration for women and girls nationwide who aspire to break barriers and take up leadership positions in traditionally male-dominated spaces. The NCWS recognizes the resilience, competence and vision that Grace Ike has demonstrated throughout her career, qualities that have undoubtedly earned her this landmark victory. We also commend the members of the NUJ FCT Council for their commitment to democracy and inclusivity which made this milestone possible,” the message signed by NCWS Acting National President, Geraldine Etuk said.