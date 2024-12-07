25.8 C
Lagos
December 7, 2024
Trending now

Bayelsa government pays final respects at funeral of chief Simon Ebebi, father…

PNC 2024 wraps up with NCDMB pledges deeper community , industry partnerships

DHQ refutes Amnesty International’s allegations of 10,000 civilian deaths in detention

Senate backs actions to hold contractors accountable, as Julius Berger risks warrant…

Police Commission dismisses 19 senior officers, reduces rank of 19 others as…

Enugu-Ukwu Community Development Union , Lagos Branch celebrates Infrastructural Development as a…

Abiodun seeks foreign investment in livestock, timber processing, automobile assembly plant, others

We will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Bello –MURIC

Sanwo-Olu set to begin inauguration spree of 36 roads, bridges across Lagos

54,000 women benefit from N3bn Individual Livelihood Grants -Ogun Dep. Gov.

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Enugu-Ukwu Community Development Union , Lagos Branch celebrates Infrastructural Development as a Panacea for community upliftment , Award held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0113

Enugu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Lagos Branch,   Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze , (3rd right) Brig. Gen. Chijioke Nkenke (right) President – General (ECDU), Nze Patrick Nworji, (middle) Chief Obiora Nwiri (left), Eze-Udo of Ojodu Kingdom, Eze Augustine Ebisi (2 left), Chief Ozonkpu Emoka(2 right) and Others, during the Enugu-Ukwu day 2024 Celebration on Theme Infrastructural Development as a Panacea for Community Upliftment and Award from Anambra State held in Lagos, on 1/12/2024.

 

Left … President General, ECDU, Chief Patrick Nworji, with other members.

L-r… President General, ECDU, Chief Patrick Nworji with  Secretary, ECDU, Nwalie Benjamin.

Cross section of the women entertaining the guest.

L-r… Financial Secretary, Women Wing, Mrs. Nkiru Anunobi; Secretary, Women Wing, Mrs. Gloria Ibenegbu; Assistant Financial Secretary, Women Wing, Mrs. Hope Okoye.

L-r … Eze-Udo of Ojodu Kingdom, Eze Augustine Ebisi (left);  presenting the award to Sir. Tochukwu  Nwedo. While others watch.

L-r… Mr. Tony Okeke; Brig. Gen. Chijioke Nkenke; President,  (ECDU), Lagos Branch, Mr. Sopulu Nwakaeze; Sir. Dennis Okafor and  Sir. Chinedu Abana.

Cross section of members, during the Enugu-Ukwu day 2024 celebration on Theme Infrastructural Development as a Panacea for Community Upliftment and Award from Anambra State held in Lagos. On 1/12/2024,… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

House of representative Adhoc Committee to investigate Hajj Commission held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Independence awards celebrating Excellence 2023 held at Eko hotel

NewChampion

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Members visit Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO