You can’t intimidate, blackmail senators over Tax Reform Bills, Akpabio tackles critics

.As Senate reverses self, says documents not withdrawn

.Sacks Chief Whip Tahir Monguno from 10-man C’ttee

.South-South Senators back bills

.Tax reforms ‘ll bring progress to Nigeria – NOA

.Sanwo-Olu refutes claims that Lagos will benefit most

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja and IBRAHIM QUADRI

Senate on Thursday declared that it will not be intimidated to suspend or withdraw the Tax Reform Bills forwarded to it by the executive arm of government, reiterating its commitment to advance legislative processes on the documents.

Speaking during plenary on the reported withdrawal of the bills, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the Red Chamber remains focused on its mandate to represent Nigerians’ interests and will not be intimidated by external pressures.

Akpabio, who was responding to the Point of Order raised by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), over the media reports that the bills have either been suspended or withdrawn, dismissed any attempts to pressure the chamber from taking such action, moreso when they are Executive bills.

“The Senate cannot be bullied. Any reform that we are convinced serves the interest of Nigerians will proceed. These bills contain provisions that are in the best interest of the public,” he said.

Akpabio declared that the Senate was not in a hurry and would do a thorough job on the bills, just as it has taken further legislative actions on them, including the formation of a special committee representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to engage with the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN to address contentious issues.

The Senate President explained that public hearings and consultations with stakeholders, including governors, traditional and religious leaders, as well as business leaders are imperative to resolve any uncertainties.

“If six weeks is insufficient, we will extend the time. We are committed to transparency and addressing all concerns,” he said.

Earlier, the Senate Leader had equally cautioned against misinformation from social media or media reports, urging the public to focus on facts.

“We have not suspended or withdrawn deliberations on the tax reform bills. Any attempt to intimidate the Senate is undemocratic. These bills are executive communications, and only the executive arm can withdraw them. We remain steadfast in our legislative responsibilities,” Senator Bamidele said.

While underscoring the legislature’s independence, he said “we don’t take orders from anyone or any office, no matter how highly placed.”

Continuing he said, “I felt it would be important to place on record that Senate did not suspend or withdraw the tax reform bills. I will address that later, this Senate did not suspend and does not intend to suspend deliberations, consideration of the tax reform bills as to withdraw, Mr president this is simply my response.

“It was a misunderstanding of legislative process for anybody to have even reported that we had withdrawn the bills, the bills were Executive bills transmitted to us by the Executive arm of government through the office of Mr President, it’s only the Executive arm that can withdraw these bills they are not private member bills sponsored by any senator, So, no senator is going to withdraw the bills and there’s no reason for these bills to be withdrawn.”

He further explained,”In the legislative process, it is normal that some people will have concern. It is normal that people will sit around those concerns and discourse. That is why in its wisdom, this Senate in referring this matter to the Senate committee on finance, gave them as much as six weeks.

“Our instruction was that: Deliberate, organize, I mean, publicly and submit your report not more than, not later than six weeks. It might not be up to six weeks, but if they choose to be up to six weeks, nobody will quarrel with them. Six weeks is long enough in a country that wants progress for a consensus to be reached, for anybody who has concern to sit down and allow such concern to be addressed in overriding public interest.

“And in any case, Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, we are continuing with the deliberation, with the consideration of this bill. We do all, I expected the media to report yesterday, which was well reported by some sections of the media, was that the Senate at its plenary session yesterday. took a further legislative action in the consideration of the bill. And what was the further legislative action that we took?

“From Northwest of Adamo Aleros, through the North central of Abba Moros, to the Southeast of Orji Uzo-Kalu, we drew out people, distinguished senators, from each. geopolitical zone. And we constituted them into an Ad Hoc Committee to, on our behalf, further interface. We were clear about what we were doing.

“The Senate Committee on Finance is in charge of public hearing. But we set up an Ad Hoc Committee as a further legislative action to, on our behalf, interface. Even the President of the country, I mean, called on us to please, I mean, interface with the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, which also would have done in our public hearing. But even then, I mean, the Executive requested for that. And we have set up an Ad Hoc Committee to do that. ”

.Sacks Chief Whip Tahir Monguno from 10-man C’ttee

In another development, the Senate on Thursday announced the removal of its Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, representing, Borno North from the 10-man committee constituted to interface with the Presidency on the Tax Reform Bills.

His sack came barely 24 hours after the committee’s formation.

This decision came after the Senate Leader, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), replaced him with Sen. Shehu Kaka (APC, Borno Central).

The committee, still led by Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), retains its original members, including Sen. Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Sen. Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North), Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Sen. Titus Zam (APC, Benue South), Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP, Kebbi North), Sen. Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), Sen. Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), and Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

The tax reform bills have faced stiff opposition in the National Assembly.

.South-South Senators back bills

Senators from the South-South geo-political zone have thrown their support for the Tax Reform Bills presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The legislators under the aegis of the South-South Senators’ Forum emphasised the importance of tax reforms in boosting national revenue and fostering economic stability.

The bills are the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 -SB.583; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024- SB.584; and the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024- SB. 585; and the Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 – SB.586.

The four bills passed second reading at the Senate recently and were referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Niger East Senator Sani Musa, for further legislative action, including holding a public hearing.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Chairman of the Forum, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), the lawmakers stated their commitment to conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the bills to ensure they align with national interests, particularly the well-being of the South-South region.

Besides, they urged governors from the South-South to work collaboratively with lawmakers to refine the bills for mutual benefit.

The Senators, representing Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers States, passed a vote of confidence in Senate President Godswill Akpabio, praising his leadership in advancing the Senate’s constitutional mandate.

The Forum asked stakeholders to avoid introducing regional, ethnic, or tribal sentiments into the national dialogue, advocating for robust interactions and consultations in the legislative process.

The communiqué was signed by 15 other Senators, including:

Senator Jarigbe A. Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River North) – Secretary of the Forum

Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South East)

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North)

Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South)

Senator Munir Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North)

Senator Thomas Joel-Onowakpo (APC, Delta South)

Senator Aniekan Bassey (PDP, Akwa Ibom South)

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South)

Senator Allwell Onyeso (PDP, Rivers East)

Senator Ipalibo Banigo (PDP, Rivers West)

Senator Benson Agadaga (PDP, Bayelsa East)

Senator Konbowei Benson (PDP, Bayelsa Central)

Senator Eteng Jonah Williams (APC, Cross River Central)

Senator Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa Ibom South)

Senator Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central)

The Senators reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a legislative agenda that ensures the peace, prosperity, and progress of the nation while addressing the unique needs of the South-South region.

.Tax reforms ‘ll bring progress to Nigeria – NOA

Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), says the proposed tax reform bill will bring progress and yield positive results to Nigerians.

He stated this at the inauguration of a nationwide sensitisation campaign on five critical national issues, on Thursday in Gombe.

The campaign, themed: “Promoting Awareness, Ethical Values and National Development,” is designed to promote unity and foster a more informed, secured and ethical society.

The five national issues are: World HIV/AIDS Day, security awareness, shunning the get-rich-quick syndrome, World Human Rights Day and tax reforms.

Represented by Nuru Yusuf-Kobi, Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, NOA headquarters, Issa-Onilu said the tax reform would benefit Nigerians and stimulate economic growth in the country.

He said the reforms seek to streamline tax administration and ease the burden on low-income earners, adding that President Bola Tinubu meant well for the citizens, hence initiated reforms that would benefit Nigerians and ensure economic prosperity.

“The tax reforms is for the good of the country and Nigerians. Based on these reforms, tax revenue will be used to improve essential public services like schools, hospitals and infrastructure, ensuring citizens see the benefits of their contributions.

“These reforms are designed to ease the burden on hardworking Nigerians while ensuring everyone contributes fairly,” he said.

The NOA boss said the reforms would address multiple taxation, which has been a major impediments to business community as well as make tax processes more transparent.

According to him, new digital systems will be introduce to make tax payments easier, faster and more accountable when the reforms are implemented.

He urged Nigerians to support government’s policies and programmes aimed at reforming the country for the good of the citizens.

“By supporting these efforts, we can create a tax system that not only works for all but also funds development projects to enhance our nation’s progress.”

Also speaking, Mrs Adaline Patari, the NOA Director in Gombe State, emphasised the need for the people to support the government to deliver on its mandate.

She said the Tinubu-led administration was working for the interest of Nigerians, adding that the agency would intensify sensitisation to mobilise participation in government’s efforts to ensure a brighter future for all.

Sanwo-Olu refutes claims that Lagos will benefit most

HOWEVER, Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has refuted claims that Lagos will benefit most from proposed tax reforms.

This was contained in a report by NAN during an interview on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2024 in Morocco on Wednesday.

The Governor urged Nigerians to take time to understand the provisions of the reforms, countering claims that Lagos would be the primary beneficiary.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum had on December 2, said the proposed Value-Added Tax (VAT) sharing model in the tax reform bills will only benefit Lagos and Rivers states.

However, Sanwo-Olu said the statement is untrue, adding that the reforms would require everyone to work harder to realize their full benefits.

“What those uncomfortable with the tax reform are not willing to accept is that there is no way of making an omelette without breaking the egg,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“You cannot make changes if the reforms are not set in. I have advised that people should take time to read the provisions of the reforms very well and to fully understand what they’re trying to do.

“I have seen comments around. Comments like Lagos is going to be the major beneficiary. It is not true. Lagos is actually going to get less in some places, but on a larger scale basis, we see it as a global thing for a better governance structure.

“All of us will play better and we’ll be able to discipline ourselves more. Some of the things that you will see is that you need to work harder for you to get the full benefit of the reform. So it’s not just an easy kill.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, while Lagos state may face some losses in certain areas, it will also gain greater opportunities to play a more significant role.

He stressed the urgent need for reform, pointing out Nigeria has low tax-to-GDP ratio, which ranks among the lowest globally.

The Governor expressed optimism that the proposed reforms would unlock significant opportunities for all states and non-governmental actors.

He reassured Nigerians that the reforms are not intended to hurt anyone but to foster a fair and inclusive system that benefits everyone.

“I have a positive attitude to it. I see it as a very wonderful reform. Tax-to-GDP ratio in Nigeria is one of the lowest in the world.

“So, there are a few things that need to happen, and like I keep saying, not only when you make those changes, you will not be able to see the opportunities that are found in your account.

“We really need to be bullish. We need to be encouraging ourselves and know that the intention is not to hurt anybody. This, I am very sure of.

“The intention is to better a lot, but not just better a lot of one person or one set of people. It’s for all of us, and so we should look at it this way.”