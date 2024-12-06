25.8 C
Lagos
December 7, 2024
Trending now

Enugu-Ukwu Community Development Union , Lagos Branch celebrates Infrastructural Development as a…

Abiodun seeks foreign investment in livestock, timber processing, automobile assembly plant, others

We will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Bello –MURIC

Sanwo-Olu set to begin inauguration spree of 36 roads, bridges across Lagos

54,000 women benefit from N3bn Individual Livelihood Grants -Ogun Dep. Gov.

Breaking: Popular Muslim preacher, Muyideen Bello, dies after brief illness

New Exco emerges winners NUJ Abuja chapel Comrade Grace Ike NUJ Executive…

Meeting between Committee , Mgt of Nigeria Railway Cooperation, with him is…

EAAIF allocates $283m to telecoms coys via bond issuances since 2016…. Mobilizing…

Akpabio assures Code of Conduct Bureau of Senate support in addressing its…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

We will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Bello –MURIC

by Bisiriyu Olaoye0101

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has declared that the whole Muslim community of Nigeria will miss Shaykh Muhyideen Ajani Bello. The great Islamic scholar passed away in his hometown, Ibadan, Oyo State today, Friday, 6th December, 2024.

In a farewell message circulated immediately after his demise, the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described the Islamic scholar as one in a million, a rare gem, a genius of all time and the most fearless of all preachers. Shaykh was so generous he could give his right eye to the needy. Even as an Islamic scholar, he gave scholarship to a large number of indigent students.

MURIC continued, “There is no Islamic scholar so loved by South West Muslims like Shaykh Muhyideen Bello. Every Islamic organization in the region yearned to listen to his insightful lectures while young and old Muslims listened to his recorded speeches for guidance and inspiration. Mammoth crowds attended his gatherings in their thousands.

“Shaykh Muhyideen Ajani Bello attended the popular Arabic Institute of Nigeria (Al-Mahad al-‘Arabi an-Naijiirii), Elekuro, Ibadan in the 60s. He later served as a missioner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Kano branch for decades. He retired to his hometown a few years ago.

“One of his last outings was the turbanning ceremony of the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, as the Jagunmolu Adinni of Nigeria which was held in Lagos on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 just two months ago.

“Shaykh’s death has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill in Islamdom. The whole Muslim community of Nigeria will miss him. MURIC prays that Allah forgives Shaykh Muhyideen Bello. May Allah shower His Divine Mercy on him and repose his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

#ShaykhMuhyideenBello

#AlJannahFirdaus

For a better society

Related posts

Tinubu approves N10bn for youth empowerment in FCT

Editor

Increase in cost of food items worrisome -Oyintiloye  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Scam Uncovered : Dubious Union Leaders Embezzle Millions from Traders in Relocation Scheme in FCT

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO