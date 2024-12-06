Tinubu commissions NUPENG Tower amid pomp

..Calls for increased govt, labour collaboration in oil and gas sector

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

History was made in Lagos on Wednesday, when President Bola Ahmed officially commissioned the iconic NUPENG Tower, built by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG).

President Tinubu called for enhanced government collaboration with members NUPENGASSAN, to grow the fortunes of the nation’s oil and gas industry, to the benefit of Nigerians.

Various speakers at the epoch-making event, held at the national headquarters of NUPENG, Jibowu,Lagos extolled the exemplary commitment of the Wiillam Akporeha-led leadership of NUPENG, to responding positively and sensitively to the needs and aspirations of members, including improvement in the socio-economic/welfare benefits and opportunities for members and staff.

Represented by the Minister of Petroleum of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the President reiterated the importance of the oil and gas sector to the success of the entire country, saying “Nigeria’s economy is largely dependent on the fortunes of the oil and had sector. It is incumbent on us all,to collaborate and grow the sectors and have sufficient funds to develop other sectors”.

The Minister described President Tinubu as a gift to the nation’s oil and gas sector, having worked in ExxonMobil, before he left. ” And today,by the indulgence of Nigerians, he is elected to serve Nigerians, as President. As someone who was part of you in the industry, it behoves on you all, to support him to succeed in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Minister recalled that “when this government came on board, the country was doing about One million barrels of crude oil per day, but today,due to the support from NUPENG and PENGASSAN, the country is doing about 1.8 million barrels per day,including condensates. All these couldn’t have been possible without the active support of NUPENGASSAN and the federal government .Let us sustain this collaboration between Labour and the federal government as far as the oil and gas sector is concerned.”

Continuing, the Minister said: “You will agree with me that the success of the oil and gas sector is sine qua non to the success of the entire Nigerian economy which is largely dependent on the oil and gas sector, ” so it is incumbent on all of us, to collaborate and grow this sector, to have sufficient funds to carter for other subsectors of the economy.

Senator Lokpobiri commended the Williams Akporeha-led leadership of NUPENG for its frugal deployment of resources for workers’improved welfare.

Welcoming guests earlier to the occasion, the President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, said the event marked the realization of a long-held dream and a monumental achievement for NUPENG.

He said : ” The completion of this 7-floor edifice, signifies not only the growth and advancement of NUPENG, but also the vital role we play in the advancement of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The project was wholly financed from workers’ contributions and we are proud of the commitment, dedication and discipline of our rank and file members “, adding that the Tower is a physical manifestation of the tireless efforts of every single member of NUPENG, whose services and dedication have helped shape the course of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

” It is a testament of the spirit of solidarity that defines our Union and the heartbeat of our economy “,Akporeha added.