Soludo infrastructural drive intensifies as ANSEC approves more strategic roads for construction in Anambra

Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the N2.1 billion road construction of the Trans-Nkisi Boulevard 1 road, GRA Onitsha, in favour of Paul-B Nig Ltd, as part of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s ongoing infrastructure revolution.

According to the Hon Commissioner For Information, Law Mefor PhD, the project which would be delivered in six months, is based on the strategic road selection intended to increase connectivity between communities and the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State and to strengthen its foundation as a livable and prosperous mega-city,

Stating further that N7.5 billion has also been released to construct the flood-prone and erosion-threatened Nanka-Aguluzigbo-Umuona road measuring 8.906 km. The contract he said has been awarded to IDC Construction Company with a completion period of 12 months.

Other projects include the Mbaukwu-Awgbu-Amaetiti-Okpaeze road, measuring about 16.37 km with a 22-meter, 1-span bridge, awarded to Cossel Construction Ltd at N10.95 billion, with an 18-month completion date. The construction of the 4.56 km Azigbo-Awka Etiti-Amichi-Onuselogu road with a spur to Diocesan Hospital Amichi, traversing three local governments of Nnewi South, Idemili South, and Nnewi North was approved and to be completed in 8 months.

The construction of the 3.57 km Igboukwu-Amichi-Ekwulummili road, covering two local governments of Aguata and Nnewi South, is for completion within 6 months; while the Nteje-Otuocha Road will also be constructed.

Others for rehabilitation are the 19.1 km Awkuzu-Igbariam-Anaku rink Road, strategic Seven roads in Omagba, Onitsha, the reconstruction of the 1.6 km New Market Road, Onitsha; and the Aguleri Uno to Aguleri Otu road.

In the health sector, contract was awarded for the supply and installation of equipment and items of furniture at the Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi, while in the area of education, the development of 22 Smart Schools across the 21 LGAs was approved by ANSEC, the statement concluded.