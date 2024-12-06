23.2 C
Lagos
December 6, 2024
Trending now

COEASU Warns: Tax Reforms Will Destroy Public Tertiary Institutions

PDP BoT chairman Wabara expresses concern over delays of NEC meeting.

Abuja Access Road not solely for EFCC, Wike clarifies

Rite Foods partners Ibadan Chops, Chills Festival 2.0 to empower youth, showcase culinary talent

NOA launches sensitisation campaign on Nigerians’ well-being, unity

Soludo infrastructural drive intensifies as ANSEC approves more strategic roads for construction…

APWB 2024 Event to Spotlight Strategies for Thriving Amid Economic Shifts and…

Tinubu commissions NUPENG Tower amid pomp

Lassa fever kills 25 in Ebonyi, 48 out of 394 suspected cases…

Borno Deputy  Gov, 100 other passengers escape death as Max Air aircraft…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Soludo infrastructural drive intensifies as ANSEC approves more strategic roads for construction in Anambra

by Editor047

 

Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the N2.1 billion road construction of the Trans-Nkisi Boulevard 1 road, GRA Onitsha, in favour of Paul-B Nig Ltd, as part of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s ongoing infrastructure revolution.

According to the Hon Commissioner For Information, Law Mefor PhD, the project which would be delivered in six months, is based on the strategic road selection intended to increase connectivity between communities and the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State and to strengthen its foundation as a livable and prosperous mega-city,

Stating further that N7.5 billion has also been released to construct the flood-prone and erosion-threatened Nanka-Aguluzigbo-Umuona road measuring 8.906 km. The contract he said has been awarded to IDC Construction Company with a completion period of 12 months.

Other projects include the Mbaukwu-Awgbu-Amaetiti-Okpaeze road, measuring about 16.37 km with a 22-meter, 1-span bridge, awarded to Cossel Construction Ltd at N10.95 billion, with an 18-month completion date. The construction of the 4.56 km Azigbo-Awka Etiti-Amichi-Onuselogu road with a spur to Diocesan Hospital Amichi, traversing three local governments of Nnewi South, Idemili South, and Nnewi North was approved and to be completed in 8 months.

The construction of the 3.57 km Igboukwu-Amichi-Ekwulummili road, covering two local governments of Aguata and Nnewi South, is for completion within 6 months; while the Nteje-Otuocha Road will also be constructed.

Others for rehabilitation are the 19.1 km Awkuzu-Igbariam-Anaku rink Road, strategic Seven roads in Omagba, Onitsha, the reconstruction of the 1.6 km New Market Road, Onitsha; and the Aguleri Uno to Aguleri Otu road.

In the health sector, contract was awarded for the supply and installation of equipment and items of furniture at the Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi, while in the area of education, the development of 22 Smart Schools across the 21 LGAs was approved by ANSEC, the statement concluded.

 

Related posts

MURIC appreciates Edo Gov-Elect for appointing two Muslims as COS, SSG

Bisiriyu Olaoye

NNPP Crisis: Governor Yusuf Brokers Truce Among SSG, Others.

Editor

#EndBadGovernance protests: Court strikes out treason charge against minors after FG’s case withdrawal

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO