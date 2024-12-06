23.2 C
December 6, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Senate sacks Chief Whip Monguno

by Peter Anayo0101

The Senate on Thursday announced the removal of its Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno,  a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, representing, Borno North from the 10-man committee constituted to interface with the Presidency on the Tax Reform Bills.

His sack came barely 24 hours after the committee’s formation.

This decision came after the Senate Leader, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), replaced him with Sen. Shehu Kaka (APC, Borno Central).

The committee, still led by Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), retains its original members, including Sen. Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Sen. Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North), Sen. Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Sen. Titus Zam (APC, Benue South), Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP, Kebbi North), Sen. Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), Sen. Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), and Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

The tax reform bills have faced stiff opposition in the National Assembly.

 

