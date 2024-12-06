Sanwo-Olu set to begin inauguration spree of 36 roads, bridges across Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will from Monday inaugurate 36 newly completed roads, five bridges, and a pedestrian bridge across the state.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, during a press briefing on Friday at Alausa, Ikeja.

Daramola described the unveiling as a major milestone in the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

He emphasised that the projects aligned with the THEMES+ agenda, which prioritizes traffic management and transportation to enhance the welfare and productivity of Lagos residents.

Quoting the Governor’s recent budget presentation, Daramola reiterated: “Continuous investments in infrastructure are the backbone of our development agenda. The Greater Lagos we envision will emerge on the back of high-quality infrastructure that keeps pace with population growth.”

The projects spanned multiple local government areas, including Agege, Alimosho, Badagry, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, and Kosofe.

Some of the key highlights include the rehabilitation of Dopemu Road in Agege, the construction of Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with a bridge in Ifako-Ijaiye, the reconstruction of Irede Road in Amuwo Odofin, and the rehabilitation of Oyinkan Abayomi Drive in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa.

Despite global economic challenges and inflationary pressures, Daramola noted that the projects were prioritised to ensure timely completion.

“Delivering these projects amidst economic downturns demonstrates the administration’s commitment to its promises and the prosperity of Lagosians,” he said.

The commissioning is set to begin on Monday, 9th December 2024, with the Abiola-Onijemo Link Road in Ifako-Ijaiye and the Alapere Pedestrian Bridge in Kosofe.

On Tuesday, 10th December, Governor Sanwo-Olu will open the Ikoyi road network, which includes Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Femi Okunnu Road, and Macpherson Avenue.

As the administration advances through its second term, Daramola assured us that infrastructure development will remain a priority. “We shall finish strongly, building a Lagos that is safe, prosperous, and economically vibrant,” he stated.

The roads and bridges include:

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road (Dopemu Road) in Agege.

Construction of Babafemi Dada Road with Bridge, Yinka Folarin, Jamiu Lawal, and Shalom Academy Road Network in Alimosho.

Construction of Abaranje Road in Alimosho.

Reconstruction and Dualisation of Irede Road in Amuwo-Odofin.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Mumuni Adio (Buba Marwa) Road in Amuwo-Odofin.

Navy Town (Section 1) Road in Amuwo-Odofin.

Reconstruction of Old Ojo Road (Phase 1) from Iree to Oluti in Amuwo-Odofin.

Rehabilitation of Aradagun-Mosafejo-Ajido-Imeke Road (Phase III) in Badagry.

Construction of Samuel Ekundayo Road in Badagry.

Reconstruction of Hospital Road, Badagry (Phase 1).

Construction of Eluku Street/Mosafejo in Agbowa, Ikosi, Epe.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Ilabere, Ilu, and Inupa Roads in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa.

Rehabilitation of Oyinkan Abayomi Drive in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa.

Rehabilitation of Macpherson Avenue in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa.

Rehabilitation of Femi Okunnu Road in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Abudu Smith Street in Eti-Osa.

Rehabilitation of an alternative route to Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza in Lekki, Eti-Osa.

Construction of Platinum Road, off Lekki Expressway, Igbokusu in Eti-Osa.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway Phase IIA (Eleko Junction through Awoyaya to Greensprings, Majek, and Ogidan).

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway Phase IIB (Greensprings to Abraham Adesanya).

Construction of Magbon-Alade Township Roads in Ibeju-Lekki.

Construction of Abiola Onijemo Link Road with Bridge in Ifako-Ijaiye.

Rehabilitation of Oba Dosunmu Road, Ikeja GRA.

Reconstruction/Upgrading of Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA.

Rehabilitation of Oduduwa Way and Crescent in Ikeja GRA.

Rehabilitation of Sasegbon Street in Ikeja GRA.

Construction of Adamo-Akanun-Agunfoye Lugbusi Roads in Ikorodu.

Construction of Arowojobe Link Bridge and Approach Road in Mende, Maryland, Kosofe.

Reconstruction of the damaged pedestrian bridge at Estate Gate, Alapere, Ketu in Kosofe.

Rehabilitation of Demurin Road in Kosofe.

Rehabilitation of Agidi Road in Kosofe.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Church Street in Kosofe.

Rehabilitation of St. Finbarr’s Road in Kosofe.

Construction of Sand Zero Road, Oyingbo in Lagos Mainland.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Iwaya Road in Lagos Mainland.

Rehabilitation/Upgrading of Unity, Umunya, and Alhaji Ganiyu Ose Baby Streets in Oshodi-Isolo.

