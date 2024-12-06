Rite Foods partners Ibadan Chops, Chills Festival 2.0 to empower youth, showcase culinary talent

UGO AMADI

Rite Foods Limited once again, demonstrated its commitment to youth empowerment and community engagement by partnering with the Ibadan Chops and Chills Festival 2.0 which took place on 1st December, 2024. The event attracted a diverse audience of youths, bakers, food vendors, and culinary enthusiasts in Ibadan, Oyo State, and beyond.

It served as a platform for young entrepreneurs, food vendors, and entertainers to showcase their talents and promote the rich cultural heritage of Oyo State in particular, and Nigeria in general. It was a day of food, fun, and festivity, underscoring Rite Foods’ dedication to fostering growth and innovation among enterprising youths in our society. The event was graced by representatives of the Oyo State government, the media, students, and a bevy of food enthusiasts.

As a leading manufacturer in the Food and Beverage industry, Rite Foods has consistently supported initiatives to nurture young talent and empower small businesses. Through its wide range of refreshing beverages: Bigi, Fearless Energy Drink, Sosa, Bigi Table Water, as well as the Rite Spicy and Bigi Sausage, the company has been at the forefront of promoting creativity, entrepreneurship, and cultural expression.

Speaking on the partnership, Innocent Adulugba, Corporate Communications Manager at Rite Foods Limited stated; “As a manufacturing company driven by innovation, Rite Foods Limited believes in the power of young people and the importance of providing platforms that enable them to showcase their skills and talents. The Ibadan Chops and Chills Festival aligns with our mission to inspire, support, and add value to talents and entrepreneurs across Nigeria.”

He added that, “Rite Foods Limited recognizes the Ibadan Chops and Chills Festival as a platform for growth and that is why the Company is here today to leverage support so the participating food exhibitors can benefit via joint marketing efforts, co-promotions, and expanded distribution channels under one roof.”

Adulugba reiterated that Rite Foods Limited places a very high premium on all its stakeholders, “We are partnering with food vendors to offer consumers a more comprehensive and enjoyable experience, such as pairing beverages like Bigi, Sosa or Fearless with complementary food options of their choice.” He said.

The Festival featured cooking competitions, entertainment shows, Guests’ tours and Vendor exhibitions, which highlighted the diversity and ingenuity of participants and the diversity of food options on display. Rite Foods’ products were prominently featured throughout the event, further solidifying the brand’s connection with the local community.

The Festival’s Special Guest of Honour, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honorable Wasilat Adefemi Adegoke, commended the event stating, “This initiative is one of the best I have seen. It aligns perfectly with our administration’s goals of empowering the youth, promoting cultural heritage, and fostering talent. Under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, we are committed to supporting such programs that encourage self-expression and skill development.” She further pledged continued support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for future editions, emphasizing the state’s dedication to youth development and innovation.

The Festival Convener, and CEO of Wendy’s Kitchen, Chinwendu Festus, shared her motivation and appreciation. She said, “The first edition of Ibadan Chops and Chills was a success, which inspired us to aim higher this year. Our goal is to provide young people with the space to showcase their culinary talents, grow their businesses, and connect with a broader audience.” The Chef expressed her gratitude to all sponsors and supporters, including Rite Foods, UBA, and performing artists, who “Helped to bring the Festival to life.”