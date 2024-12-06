Pensions And Other Military Entitlements: Matawalle Commends  Tinubu For Prompt Payment

The Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle , has expressed his gratitude to H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his decisive action in ensuring the prompt payment of military salary increase with three months arrears and also today’s release of funds for the payment of Pension and other owed entitlements of retired military Personnel

Dr. Matawalle confirmed that alerts regarding the three-month salary increase for military personnel have begun to be received.

The Minister commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of both serving and retired military personnel, emphasizing that the payment of pension arrears owed to retirees will continue to receive critical attention. This initiative reflects the President’s dedication to enhancing the living standards of those who have served the nation.

Furthermore, the Hon minister acknowledged the efforts and support of the Honourable Minister of finance and Coordinating minister of Economy Mr Wale Edun who was very committed in the actualization of these payments.

Dr. Matawalle urged the Nigerian military to remain steadfast in their duties, reassuring them that President Tinubu is fully committed to boosting their morale and providing the necessary support to combat insecurity in Nigeria. “Despite initial setbacks, be rest assured that Mr. President will do everything within his power to uplift our military forces as they confront the challenges of insecurity,” he affirmed.

Highlighting the significant contributions of the Nigerian military in combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminality, the Minister reiterated the vital role that these brave men and women play in ensuring the nation’s security.

He assured the officers and personnel of the Nigerian Armed forces of President Tinubu’s unwavering resolve to eradicate insecurity in Nigeria, bolstered by the readiness and resilience of the military.