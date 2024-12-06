PDP BoT chairman Wabara expresses concern over delays of NEC meeting.

..Says no further postponement.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed serious concern over the repeated postponement of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings after repeated announcements and fixing of dates by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, condemned the practice saying that such repeated delays and postponements does not create good image for the major opposition party.

Wabara made the remarks during an emergency meeting of the BoT in Abuja, stating that the constant shifting of scheduled meetings erodes members’ trust, weakens unity and undermines the party’s democratic principles.

He urged the NWC, led by Ambassador Umar Damagum, to honour its commitment to hold the NEC meeting in February, 2025 as planned stressing that there is urgent need to rebuild confidence within the party.

He also addressed the nation’s broader economic issues under President Tinubu’s administration, calling on the PDP to present credible alternatives to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

The BoT reaffirmed its focus on reconciliation and internal unity, while also encouraging PDP governors to collaborate for the party’s collective progress.

Wabara concluded by urging members to embrace love and peaceful coexistence which are part of the spirit of the festive season and to go about promoting unity and renewed dedication to the party’s goals.