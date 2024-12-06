NYSC hails Kwara govt over action on assaulted Corps member

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed has applauded the Kwara State Government for sanctioning a school teacher, Hajia Fatimoh Nike Hamzat, who recently assaulted a female Corps member, serving at Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin, the state capital.

Ahmed commended the investigative panel set up by the government for its objectivity and fairness in line with the Public Service Rules.

He said the scheme would not condone any form of maltreatment meted out on its Corps members.

According to him, as people who are on national assignment, and contributing to nation-building and unity of Nigeria, Corps members deserve to be valued, appreciated, and accorded decent treatment by their employers and members of their host communities.

Ahmed stated further that the security and welfare of Corps members remains the topmost priority of his administration.

He, however urged all Corps members to abide by their Oath of Allegiance and continue to discharge their statutory responsibilities towards national unity and socio-economic development of the country as good ambassadors of the scheme.

The Corps member in question had been verbally and physically assaulted by Hajia Fatimoh Nike Hamzat for failing to ‘greet her properly’.

The law-abiding but aggrieved Corps member then reported the incident, and NYSC forwarded the same complaint to the State Government through the appropriate channels leading to the setting up of an investigative panel, the findings which the NYSC found fair and commendable.