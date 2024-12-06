NOA launches sensitisation campaign on Nigerians’ well-being, unity

.Begins enlightenment on tax reforms, security

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has launched a nationwide sensitization campaign on five critical issues affecting Nigeria’s well-being, unity, and development in Kano.

The campaign, themed “Promoting Awareness, Ethical Values, and National Development,” aims to mobilize Nigerians to unite in addressing these pressing issues.

Speaking while addressing journalists on Kano, the Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, represented by the Director, Legal Services, Mr Williams Dogo, said the campaign focused on five key issues

He said, “The campaign focuses on five key areas: World HIV/AIDS Day, security awareness, discouraging the get-rich-quick syndrome, World Human Rights Day, and tax reform bills.”

“World HIV/AIDS Day: The government has intensified efforts to provide free and accessible HIV testing and counseling services nationwide.

”The citizens are urged to take advantage of these services and practice responsible health behaviors.”

According to Isa-Onilu, the government is strengthening the security architecture through the provision of better equipment, training, and increased funding for the security agencies.

He said, “The citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

“Discouraging the Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome: The government has implemented youth empowerment programs and criminalized fraudulent practices.

“The citizens are urged to reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity, hard work, and opportunities provided through government initiatives.”

He stated that the government was committed to protecting the dignity of every Nigerian.

Isa-Onilu said that the recent efforts included strengthening legal frameworks to address human rights violations and promoting constitutional awareness.

On tax reform bills, he said that the government was implementing reforms to make the tax system fairer and less burdensome for citizens.

The director-general added, ” The reforms include four bills: The Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.”

Isa-Oniulu that NOA is urging all Nigerians to join hands in addressing these five critical issues.

He called on the stakeholders, including traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organisations, and educational institutions, to amplify the messages across Nigeria

Also, The National Orientation Agency (NOA)says it has started a nationwide sensitisation of the public on Health, security consciousness, human rights and the ongoing tax reforms and the negative impact of get-rich-quick syndrome.

The Director-General of NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known at a news conference to flag off the campaign on Thursday in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Issa-Onilu was represented by Mr Saturday Idemudia, Deputy Director in charge of Attitude Orientation and Behaviours Modification at NOA headquarters in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu explained that the sensitisation campaign on the five critical areas was necessary because they were central to the nation’s well-being, unity, and development.

The director-general said that the campaign was to unite Nigerians and build patriotism amongst the citizenry.

The campaign has the theme, “Promoting Awareness,Ethical Valued and National Development”.

“Today, we are commencing a nationwide mobilisation of Nigerians unity in our commitment to addressing these pressing issues and fostering a more informed, secured, and ethical society.

“The challenges before us require collective action and active participation from all Nigerians.

“This campaign toward HIV/AIDS complements the efforts being made by relevant health authorities and coincides with the World HIV/AIDS Day, which was marked on Dec. 1.

“We also join the global community within the week across the 36 states, the FCT and the 774 local governments in raising the awareness,” he said.

He further said that government had intensified efforts in providing free and accessible HIV testing and counseling services nationwide.

He explained that the government also ensured antiretroviral treatment was available and accessible to people living with HIV/AIDS, and partnering with local and international organisations to combat stigma and discrimination.

“Government alone cannot win this fight against HIV/AIDS, citizens must take advantage of the services provided by government and other entities, practice responsible health behaviours, and support those living with HIV/AIDS.

“Citizens have a big role to play in halting the spread of HIV/AIDS. We shall be carrying these messages across the length and breadth of Nigeria through our diverse messaging platforms,” he said.

On security, the D-G noted that it remained a top priority for the government as efforts were intensified in the provision of modern weapons, training and funding of the security forces.

He explained that the Federal Government had expanded its policing initiatives to improve collaboration between citizens and law enforcement as well as deploy technology, such as surveillance systems and intelligence gathering, to combat crime.

On the get-rich-quick syndrome, he said that government had implemented youth empowerment programmes and skills acquisition initiatives.

He stated that government had criminalised fraudulent practices, including internet fraud and financial crimes, with increased enforcement by agencies like the EFCC and ICPC.

“Citizens must reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity, hard work, and the opportunities provided through government initiatives to make life better for citizens.

“In this Yuletide season, the tendency to resort to criminal ways to acquire ill-gotten wealth so as to impress others is heightened,” he said.

On tax reform, he noted that government was working to stop different levels of authority from taxing people for the same thing.

He also explained that the tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly were designed to ease the burden on hardworking Nigerians while ensuring everyone contributed fairly.

“In all, NOA will in this month carry out nationwide sensitisation with different activities on the five critical issues to let citizens be informed and shun crimes to get them rich quickly.

“This campaign represents more than government initiatives, it is a call to action for every Nigerian to join hands in addressing these five critical issues.

“Together, we must create a society that is healthy, secure, ethical, and united in purpose.

“The roles of stakeholders are very important, we call on media, traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organisations, and educational institutions to amplify these messages and extend their reach,” he said.

Earlier, the State Director of NOA in Bayelsa, Dr Edward Banigo enlisted the support of the media in propagating messages to educate and inform citizens on the feats being achieved by the current administration.

Banigo described the media as indispensable partners in nation building and applauded the media for publicising the activities of the NOA in Bayelsa