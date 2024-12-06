NLC to Edo Governor: Steer off labour matters in the state

…..seeks justice over murder of ex-council chairman.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo to stop the harassment of the Labour union members in the state by the men of Nigerian police force.

NLC said as a brand-new Governor, Okpebholo should have his priorities and should not be authorising the harassment of trade union leaders in the state.

It also warned the police to retrieve their honour if they can, by not lending themselves to the performance of dirty jobs in contravention of their oath of office.

The Congress further urged the Governor to leave Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress alone, saying it is too soon to start a fight with it.

NLC statement signed by its Head of Information and public affairs, Benson Upah, demanded apology and retracing of steps over the harassment and intimidation.

It reads: “We are disturbed by a recorded incident of unauthorised/illegal breaking in and entry of the offices of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress by some police personnel of Edo State Police Command.

“The incident happened in Benin City in the absence of the Chairperson of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress who is attending the annual Harmattan School in Abuja.

“Neither the police nor any other entity has offered an explanation for this criminal behaviour but there are speculations that the police might have acted at the instance of the new Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo

“However, whether the police acted alone or at the behest of the Governor, we demand an apology and retracing of steps unconditionally.

“Trade unions are protected by law, under no circumstances are their affairs to be interfered with by the state or any entity or be forcefully brought under the governance or control of any other.

“Acts of intimidation of trade unions or their leaders are equally off-limits as these constitute not only a violation of trade union/human rights but a threat to our hard-won democracy.

“In light of the foregoing, the Governor is advised to steer off labour matters in the state.

“As a brand-new Governor, he should have his priorities. We would hate to think that authorising the harassment of trade union leaders is one of them.

“As for the police, they should retrieve their honour if they can, by not lending themselves to the performance of dirty jobs in contravention of their oath of office.

In the same vein, the congress has joined trade unions, civil society allies and patriotic Nigerians in Edo State in calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of police officers responsible for the death of Comrade Kaduna Eboidogbin, former NLC State Council Chairman in Edo State.

It said: “The explanation offered by the officers involved in this heinous crime is lame and ridiculous as well insults our collective intelligence.

“Accordingly, nothing short of immediate arrest, detention and prosecution for murder of the officers involved will satisfy us.

“The untimely death of Comrade Kaduna Eboidogbin is a tragedy we are yet to come to terms with.

“The Edo State Police Command, and indeed, the Nigeria Police Force should resist the urge for a cover-up as has often been the case when their officers over-shoot their brief.

“The Nigeria Police Force stands to gain nothing when it protects bad eggs or nurtures them in its fold in the name of managing its public image.

“Indeed, it loses everything by so doing including its essence. It is reason why we urge the Commissioner, Edo State Police Command, CP Umoru Ozigi to seize the momentum by acting with transparent courage, knowing full well life has been snuffed out via wilful conduct.

“In terms of dealing with erring officers we urge the police to borrow a leaf from the Nigerian Army.

“Finally, we urge the Police to take seriously our advice before it faces another backlash from the public”.