35.1 C
Lagos
December 6, 2024
Trending now

54,000 women benefit from N3bn Individual Livelihood Grants -Ogun Dep. Gov.

Breaking: Popular Muslim preacher, Muyideen Bello, dies after brief illness

New Exco emerges winners NUJ Abuja chapel Comrade Grace Ike NUJ Executive…

Meeting between Committee , Mgt of Nigeria Railway Cooperation, with him is…

EAAIF allocates $283m to telecoms coys via bond issuances since 2016…. Mobilizing…

Akpabio assures Code of Conduct Bureau of Senate support in addressing its…

Establish Forest Guard, curb Incessant kidnapping on highways, Citizens tell FG

NYSC hails Kwara govt over action on assaulted Corps member

Pensions And Other Military Entitlements: Matawalle Commends  Tinubu For Prompt Payment

NLC to Edo Governor: Steer off labour matters in the state

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

New Exco emerges winners NUJ Abuja chapel Comrade Grace Ike NUJ Executive Chairman, Jide as Secretary of the Union

by Peter Anayo084

Comrade Grace Ike new Executive chairman of NUJ Abuja chapel with his Secretary of the union Comrede Jide taking oath of office after after declare the winner of NUJ Election on 4th Dec 2024 at NUJ HQ Abuja.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NewChampion

House of Reps inaugural meeting of committee at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

H. E. Engr. Prof. BABAGANA Umara Zulum . hosts Nigerian Society of Engineers 2024 , 2025 executive Committee Retreat in Maiduguri, Borno state

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO