New Exco emerges winners NUJ Abuja chapel Comrade Grace Ike NUJ Executive Chairman, Jide as Secretary of the Union

Comrade Grace Ike new Executive chairman of NUJ Abuja chapel with his Secretary of the union Comrede Jide taking oath of office after after declare the winner of NUJ Election on 4th Dec 2024 at NUJ HQ Abuja.

