Lassa fever kills 25 in Ebonyi, 48 out of 394 suspected cases confirmed

by Editor023

.As Gov Nwifuru is set to establish specialist hospitals in 3 senatorial zones

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

No fewer than 25 persons have died of Lassa fever disease in Ebonyi State this year while 394 suspected cases have been recorded since January with 48 confirmed cases .

 

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru made this disclosure on the occasion of handing over ceremony of “Medecens Sans Frontieres” (MSF) Lassa fever support activities to Ebonyi Ministry of health at Re meritoria hotel, Abakaliki.

 

He noted that MSF became an official health ally and partner to the State through the ministry of health in 2018 and since then they have remained steadfast and utterly dedicated in surveillance proper diagnosis, case management, prevention, control measures and humanitarian supports to their people with Lassa Fever.

 

Nwifuru described Lassa Fever as a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by Lassa virus(LASV) transmitted by multi mammate rats as a result of the tropical nature of their land with several bush mass and forests where the animal hosts and  virus reservoirs dwell .

 

He pointed out that the spread of the virus was believed to be facilitated by sociocultural practices, poor health seeking behavior, poor environmental sanitation conditions, lack of  awareness and community engagement.

 

He said that as a Government, since they came on board have always shown their uncommon zeal to support the health care of their  people in all ramifications with special interest on life threatening diseases like Lassa Fever,Cholera and others.

 

The governor disclosed that his  administration was committed to ensuring that every Ebonyian  enjoys basic, affordable, quality and accessible health care through the numerous interventions such as employment of qualified personnel (Doctors,Nurses,Medical Laboratory Scientist, Pharmacist, radiographers etc) to work in our hospitals .

 

Others areas of accomplishments according to him are  procurements  of hospital equipment and consumables running in billions, purchase of brand new SUVs to all the Doctors in our General Hospitals;  revitalization of State cold rooms for vaccine storage, renovations of 171  primary health care centers across the state .

 

He also said that they have  distributed motorcycles to various OICs(Officer in charge) of our Primary Health care centres to enable them reach hard to reach areas,and has provided ambulances for all the general hospitals for emergency management with payment of surgical bills for some indigent patients, Restoration of Ebonyi State Teaching Hospital amongst others

 

Nwifuru said that in a way to underscore the importance he attaches to the Health of their people, substantial provisions  were made in the 2025 budget  and an addition to their resolve to establish Specialists Hospitals in each of the three Senatorial zones of the State .

“Here we are today gathered to first applaud  the splendid efforts of one of our international health ally and partner known as Medecens Sans Frontieres(MSF) also known as ”Doctors without borders”.

 

“MSF became an official health ally and partner to Ebonyi State through the state ministry of health in 2018 and since then they have remained steadfast and utterly dedicated in surveillance proper diagnosis, case management, prevention, control measures and humanitarian supports to our people with Lassa Fever. Lassa Fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by Lassa virus(LASV) transmitted by multi mammate rats.

 

“Records have shown that this year 2024 alone, Nigeria has recorded over 4,726 cases with very significant fatality rate. In Ebonyi State here, we have recorded 394 suspected cases since January till date with 48 confirmed cases  out of which 23 persons died of the disease while 25 persons were discharged home. Though we grief over those that died we give kudos to doctors without borders for saving the lives of those who survived the disease.

 

“Since we came on board we have always shown our uncommon zeal to support the health care of our  people in all ramifications with special interest on life threatening diseases like Lassa Fever,Cholera and others. Our administration is committed to ensuring that every Ebonyian  enjoys basic, affordable, quality and accessible health care through our numerous interventions such as employment of qualified personnels (Doctors,Nurses,Medical Laboratory Scientist, Pharmacist, radiographers etc) to work in our hospitals; procurements  of hospital equipment and consumables running in billions, purchase of brand new SUVs to all the Doctors in our General Hospitals;  revitalization of State cold rooms for vaccine storage, renovations of 171  primary health care centers across the state, Distribution of motorcycles to various OICs(Officer in charge) of our Primary Health care centres to enable them reach hard to reach areas, Provision of Ambulances for all the general hospitals for emergency management, payment of surgical bills for some indigent patients, Restoration of Ebonyi State Teaching Hospital amongst others.

 

“To underscore the importance we attach to the Health of our people, substantial provisions  were made in our 2025 budget . This is in addition to our resolve to establish Specialists Hospitals in each of the three Senatorial zones of the State”.

