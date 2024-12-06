Five Labour Party Reps defect to APC

.As Ibori daughter joins APC, quits PDP

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas announced the defections of five lamekers of the Labour Party, LP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC today.

Abbas made the announcement after reading letters from the lawmakers.

The lawmakers are Tochukwu Okere (Imo), Donatus Mathew (Kaduna), Bassey Akiba (Cross River), Iyawe Esosa (Edo) and Daulyop Fom (Plateau)

The Labour Party became Nigeria’s third largest party last year following its impressive performance in the general elections.

The party also won dozens of seats in the federal legislature and many seats in state assemblies.

It also won the governorship election in Abia State.

The party’s performance was largely driven by the popularity of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who came third in the presidential election.

Details later…