Establish Forest Guard, curb Incessant kidnapping on highways, Citizens tell FG

As year 2024 gradually draws to an end and Nigerians embark on end-of-the year holidays’ plans, a common question is on the lips of average Nigerians planning a trip between the Northern and Southern parts of the country.

As air fare is quite out of the reach of the common man, that question is “how do we embark on this journey without being kidnapped?”

This is because travel between this South to Northern Nigeria corridor has become so precarious that most passengers say their last prayers before embarking on such trips, as there is hardly a week without incidents of kidnapping occurring on this highway.

The most recent victims were passengers on a popular transport company; God is Good Motors, conveying travellers on this very important and commercially-viable corridor.

Reports had it that all the 14 passengers travelling in the bus from Port Harcourt to Abuja were abducted as gunmen attacked the vehicle around Obajana, just after Dangote refinery at Obajana heading to Lokoja in Kogi State, Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The unknown gunmen reportedly kidnapped the passengers on the bus. It was only the driver of the bus that managed to escape. Available information as at the time of filing this report was that the kidnappers had demanded the sum of N100million as ransom to secure release of each of the passengers.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, 3rd of February this year, 12 passengers of GIGM and two of ABC Transport were kidnapped in Kogi on the same highway. The passengers were en-route Abuja from Abia State and were attacked by the armed men along the Kogi State Expressway.

Much as the 14 abducted passengers later regained freedom after about five days, they suffered untold hardship, as well as deep emotional and psychological trauma.

It wasn’t clear if the ransom of N15 million, which the kidnappers demanded on each of the passengers to secure their release, was paid or not.

Also, sometime in early August this year, the Anambra State Commissioner for Youths Development, Hon. Patrick Agha Mba, and wife were kidnapped on their way to Abuja to attend the wedding of the daughter of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo in Abuja.

Hon. Agha Mba and his wife, who later regained freedom, were said to have been kidnapped in Kogi State as well, on their way to Abuja, venue of the wedding of Soludo’s daughter.

Around mid-August this year also, gunmen kidnapped no fewer than 20 medical students from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos along the Otukpo, Benue-Enugu road in Benue State. The medical students, who were abducted while travelling to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FCMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu State, were released after about 10 days.

On Friday, 11th of October, 2024, GIGM suffered the same fate when 13 of its passengers were again kidnapped on a journey on Abuja–Port Harcourt route. The passengers were travelling from GIGM Utako terminal in Abuja to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to reports, including from the bus driver’s account, all passengers, except a nursing mother whose baby was crying incessantly, were kidnapped.

There are also so many unreported cases, including loss of lives on this highway and other corridors in Nigeria. The ugly incident is not specific to North-South corridor, but also happens on most of the highways in Nigeria, where vehicles have to traverse large expanse of forested areas that are unmanned and unguarded.

The question on the lips of many Nigerians is, for how long will the Federal Government wait to establish the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) for dedicated manning of these forested areas, to smoke out the criminals and ensure security and safety of Nigerians, especially travellers?

There are strong convictions that with Government backing for the NFSS through enabling Act of the National Assembly, these forests will no longer be no-man’s land. They will fall under 24 hours surveillance, as well dedicated guard and security of the officers and men of the NFSS.

The NFSS had earlier indicated that it has a strategic plan to, not just maintain full presence and guard in all forests, but will also ensure a clear view of all highways in the forested areas by clearing 10metres on both sides of the expressway to discourage any sudden attack or ambush of motorists.

The mood of Nigerians is that the Federal Government should expedite action on the NFSS Bill on the floor of the National Assembly as a panacea to save Nigerians from terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and all forms of crimes that ungoverned and unmanned forests have cocooned in Nigeria.

Among many other regrettable consequences, some of the negative impacts of these incidents that have become rampant are that: There are many lives lost and unaccounted; Nigeria’s international image is being battered daily as a very unsafe country for business and investment; The unfortunate situation gives a strange impression to citizens and the international community that the Federal Government cannot protect lives and properties in the country; Health-related stress, as well as deep emotional and psychological trauma to the victims and their families; Huge revenues are lost through payments of ransom; .The road transport business is being threatened; and Corporate image of affected companies are being smeared.

