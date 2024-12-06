EFCC Chairman urges Nigerian youths to lead fight against corruption

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerian youths to take a united stand against corruption, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Abuja ahead of the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day, themed “Uniting the Youths Against Corruption,” Olukoyede lamented the devastating effects of corruption on young Nigerians and their opportunities for self-actualization.

He highlighted the urgent need for collective action, warning that a corrupt society cannot offer equal opportunities for its youth.

“Corruption limits opportunities for self-actualization and tilts the playing field in favor of a privileged few.

“The allure of easy money through cybercrime draws many into criminality, but there is no sustainable success in internet fraud—it only leads to a grim future”, Olukoyede said.

Olukoyede proposed several strategies for youths to combat corruption, including forming associations, clubs, and think tanks that promote accountability and good values.

“It is high time youths joined hands to pursue values that add strength to their lives,” he said.

He also urged young Nigerians to engage more actively with anti-corruption platforms such as the EFCC’s Integrity Club for primary and secondary schools and the Zero Tolerance Club for tertiary institutions.

“These platforms are rallying points for engaging against corrupt practices,” he added.

The EFCC Chairman emphasized the importance of whistleblowing, describing it as a potent tool in the fight against corruption.

“No effort is too little, and no sacrifice is too tasking in this regard,” he said, adding that personal accountability and integrity are critical.

“Taking shortcuts always cuts people short,” Olukoyede warned, urging youths to reject the “shortcut mentality” and view integrity as a non-negotiable principle.

The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by CE Wilson Uwujaren, Director of the Public Affairs Department at the EFCC. Panelists included legal experts, union leaders, and civil society representatives, who stressed the need for early education on integrity and values.

“Parents are the first teachers. If the foundation is missed, it becomes harder to instill the right values later,” said Abba Kaka, a panelist.

Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, Director of Legal and Prosecution at the EFCC, called for collaboration between anti-corruption agencies and the public.

“The fight against corruption cannot succeed without the involvement of youths. Spread the message and lead by example,” he urged.

Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), encouraged youths to avoid associations with corrupt individuals. “Your future depends on your integrity,” he said.

The Town Hall Meeting in Abuja was mirrored across EFCC’s Zonal Commands, including Enugu, Sokoto, Ibadan, Lagos, and Ilorin, where Zonal Directors echoed Olukoyede’s message.

Participants commended the EFCC’s efforts and discussed actionable ways for youths to contribute to the anti-corruption fight.

As Nigeria prepares to mark the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, the call for youths to champion integrity and accountability grows louder.

