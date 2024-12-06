35.1 C
Lagos
December 6, 2024
Trending now

54,000 women benefit from N3bn Individual Livelihood Grants -Ogun Dep. Gov.

Breaking: Popular Muslim preacher, Muyideen Bello, dies after brief illness

New Exco emerges winners NUJ Abuja chapel Comrade Grace Ike NUJ Executive…

Meeting between Committee , Mgt of Nigeria Railway Cooperation, with him is…

EAAIF allocates $283m to telecoms coys via bond issuances since 2016…. Mobilizing…

Akpabio assures Code of Conduct Bureau of Senate support in addressing its…

Establish Forest Guard, curb Incessant kidnapping on highways, Citizens tell FG

NYSC hails Kwara govt over action on assaulted Corps member

Pensions And Other Military Entitlements: Matawalle Commends  Tinubu For Prompt Payment

NLC to Edo Governor: Steer off labour matters in the state

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Popular Muslim preacher, Muyideen Bello, dies after brief illness

by Peter Anayo093

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

A popular Muslim scholar and preacher, Muyideen Bello, has been confirmed dead.

The prominent scholar, who over the years has been an opinion moulder on governments’ policies, was said to have passed on Friday mourning.

His demise which has sent shock wave across Muslim community in Nigeria was confirmed by his son, Basit Bello popularly known as Aponle Anobi in a post made on his official social media handle.

Details later…

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Again, EEDC notifies Southeast States of national grid collapse

Peter Anayo

FG invests over $75m in CNG devt for cleaner energy – Olu Verheijen

Editor

CDS commends panel for exonerating Armed Forces in North-East of abortion allegations

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO