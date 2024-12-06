Breaking: Popular Muslim preacher, Muyideen Bello, dies after brief illness

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A popular Muslim scholar and preacher, Muyideen Bello, has been confirmed dead.

The prominent scholar, who over the years has been an opinion moulder on governments’ policies, was said to have passed on Friday mourning.

His demise which has sent shock wave across Muslim community in Nigeria was confirmed by his son, Basit Bello popularly known as Aponle Anobi in a post made on his official social media handle.

Details later…

