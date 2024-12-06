Bayelsa media inspects progress of 21km Nembe-Brass road project

Elizabeth Vincent , Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, through the Director of New Media, Dr. Samuel Kolawole Oredipe, recently conducted an inspection tour of the ongoing 21km Nembe-Brass Road project.

This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, showcasing tangible achievements in infrastructure development. It provides a firsthand look at the progress of this critical project, underscoring the government’s dedication to improving Bayelsa’s infrastructure.

Governor Diri emphasized that many Bayelsans are unaware of the ongoing infrastructural developments in the state. The Nembe-Brass Road, which spans 21 kilometers, is set to be a transformative development for the oil-rich local government areas of Nembe and Brass.

With the rise of the Blue Economy, the road project will offer significant logistical and financial benefits for residents and businesses. Once completed, the road will unlock vast economic opportunities and connect the area to other parts of Bayelsa State.

A representative from the construction company, Satraco, Engineer Hazem Najjar, explained that the project includes a long bridge, an expanded 125km stretch, and a 551.5-meter four-lane bridge,the work is progressing well, with 95% of the bridge completed.

Additionally, 6.5 kilometers of paved road are now ready for use, and 14 culverts have been completed, ensuring durability and effective water management. One of the two bridges has been finished, with work steadily progressing on the second. These accomplishments reflect the project’s commitment to quality and timely delivery, in line with the state government’s promises.

The Nembe-Brass Road will serve as a vital route, enhancing trade, reducing transportation costs, and improving access to healthcare, education, and other essential services.

The Bayelsa government remains committed to sustainable development and urges all stakeholders to continue supporting the progress.

Meanwhile, Nembe youth leader Mr. Allen Wanaemi Trust expressed his gratitude and praised Governor Douye Diri for initiating the Nembe-Brass Road project, which he described as an economic game-changer that had been neglected by previous governments at both the state and federal levels.

He stated, “The completion of the Nembe-Brass Road will unlock the Blue and Marine Economy, an area in which the state has comparative advantages among the nation’s littoral states. It will also enhance economic and commercial activities, reduce sea pirate attacks on our waterways, and improve the transportation of goods and services. The Nembe-Brass indigenes will continue to thank and pray for Governor Diri, and if given the chance for another term, we would wholeheartedly support his re-election.”

Another Nembe youth, Mr. Abel Ifiemi, described the Nembe-Brass Road project as a reality and worthy of commendation. He highlighted that the construction was progressing smoothly without hindrances, unlike some projects that have been delayed by community demands.

Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Ebiwou Koko Obiyai, emphasized the significance of the project tour, noting that Bayelsans could now see the dualization of Opolo Road in progress. She praised the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises, mentioning that 80% of the road is already completed. She also thanked Bayelsans for their strong support during the governor’s election.

Julius Berger contractor engineer Baha Zidan confirmed that the road is nearly finished and will be one of the best roads in Yenagoa. He urged traders in the Opolo market to maintain sanitation and keep the environment clean.