APWB 2024 Event to Spotlight Strategies for Thriving Amid Economic Shifts and Global Trends

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) is proud to announce its highly anticipated 2024 Marquee Event, a distinguished evening designed to inspire, educate, and empower professionals across the banking, financial services, and corporate sectors.

With the theme “Positioning for Economic Shifts and Global Trends – 2025 and Beyond,” this year’s event aims to foster meaningful connections, professional networking, and relationship-building opportunities that drive personal and organisational growth.

Scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the event will take place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, starting promptly at 5 PM. Guests are encouraged to embrace the evening’s sophistication by arriving in formal black-tie attire.

This exclusive gathering will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers, sparking insightful conversations on navigating emerging global and local (glocal) trends. Attendees will gain actionable insights to position themselves and their organisations for success in an evolving economic landscape.

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) is the female wing of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). The APWB was set up to foster and promote professionalism amongst female bankers, and empower members with the right resources to succeed in the banking industry in the 21st Century.

APWB aims to empower and position women in banking and other financial services for opportunities, while living the culture of integrity, transparency, accountability, and professionalism, which are part of her core values.

The Association organizes mentoring sessions, publications, thought leadership fora, trainings sessions, career counselling, community and social impacting interventions, amongst others, and continues to work with current and veteran bankers, leaders at the top most levels of Corporate Nigeria, as well as the military echelons, to enhance the career and professional growth of her members.

APWB has been at the forefront of celebrating women in financial services, as well as contributing to the growth of the banking industry and the broader economy. Membership of the association provides opportunities to network with bankers and other professionals, to gain valuable leadership skills from selected mentors, and to economically and socially impact society through our various initiatives.

The APWB dinner is our marquee event, where industry experts critically examine topical issues, with relevant and broad-based impact on the Nigerian economy. Participants are drawn from the banking and other financial services sector, other sectors of corporate Nigeria, the public sector, academia and not for profit organisations. The event is an international networking opportunity designed to enable meaningful connections, and in a celebratory atmosphere.