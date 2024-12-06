Abuja Access Road not solely for EFCC, Wike clarifies

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Contrary to popular rumours that the Provision of Access Road to New EFCC Academy Site is being built for the EFCC, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has said the road is intended to open up the area and benefit the entire community.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, of Access Road to New EFCC Academy Site Plot 18 Giri District, Abuja, Wike emphasized that the road is not being built solely for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as many people have claimed.

setting the record straight, Wike said the EFCC academy, which is located in the area, will indeed benefit from the road, but it’s not the sole purpose of the project.

The minister explained that the road will enable people to build houses, farmers to bring their produce to the city, and generally improve the quality of life for residents in the area.

“The road is not for EFCC, but it’s to open up areas which they are also going to benefit for the fact that their academy is also located in this area. The community will also benefit, people will now come and build houses, farmers will bring their produce to the city. That’s the whole essence of opening up everywhere”.

“So that let it not be said that we are building a road for EFCC. We are not building road for EFCC. We are building road to open up access and develop areas and of course they are one of the beneficiaries. I’m sure some of you own plots here too will also benefit from this road”

“You can imagine that this district, people have not come in here because there is no access road but with the access road here everybody will come and develop, that’s what we are looking for so that we will decongest the city. I mean if this done and people are living here, you don’t need to go to the city and then if you go from here to work within 20 minutes you’re already at your workplace”.

Wike also assured the contractor that funds have been made available for the project and that they should complete the job as scheduled. He also encouraged the contractor to work with the host community, the Giri people, to ensure that they benefit from the project.

“Let me assure the company that of course funds are made available like the chairman of the area council on Senate committee said. Every project we are doing are all in the budget and funds are made available.

So, for you it is to complete the job as scheduled and we are to pay you as you work on. Two days ago, i approved your mobilization. I’m sure by today you must have received your money, the Minister said.

The minister expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the necessary funds and support for the project. He believes that the infrastructural development of the FCT would not have been possible without the president’s support.

In a separate development, Wike has also warned politicians in the FCT not to obstruct his work, stating that his mission is to protect the public interest and not massage the selfish egos of politicians.