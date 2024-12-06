Abiodun seeks foreign investment in livestock, timber processing, automobile assembly plant, others

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said investment opportunities abound in the state that requires the buying-in of foreign investors.

Prince Abiodun spoke at a meeting with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina at the ongoing Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days, in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

The governor listed some of the projects to include livestock value addition, timber processing, renewable energy, and investments in the power sector.

Prince Abiodun also said Ogun State was exploring opportunities for the establishment of an automotive assembly plant and extending the Lagos red and blue rail lines from Agbado to Kajola and from Okokomaiko to Agbara/Lusada, as well as the Purpleline.

Prince Abiodun praised the commitment of the AfDB President in connecting sub-national entities on the continent to investment opportunities.

“Our meeting earlier today in Morocco with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, focused on key projects we plan to embark on in Ogun State.

“We expressed our appreciation for the critical role AfDB plays in connecting sub-national governments with potential investors and providing proof of financing for major initiatives.

“This engagement reinforces our commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative financing solutions to drive sustainable development and economic growth in Ogun State”, Prince Abiodun said.

