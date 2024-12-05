Yuletide: NOA warns against ‘get-rich-quick’ syndrome 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on the citizens in the country to reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity, hard work, and the opportunities provided through government initiatives to make life better.

Director General of NOA, Lanre Onilu gave the warning while speaking on Wednesday in Bauchi during the flag-off of a nationwide sensitisation campaign on World HIV Day. Onilu said that people should shun the ‘get-rich-quick’ syndrome.

Represented by the National Director of Planning Research and Strategy Nuru Yusuf Kob stated that, “the government recognises the fact that our age-long values and economic hardship often drive individuals toward unethical practices.

To address this, we have implemented youth empowerment programmes such as the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and skill acquisition initiatives.

“We have supported small and medium enterprises through grants and loans to promote entrepreneurship,” he said.

According to him, the system has “criminalise fraudulent practices, including internet fraud and financial crimes, with increased enforcement by agencies like the EFCC and ICPC”.

He said that during the Yuletide season, there is a tendency to resort to criminal ways to acquire ill-gotten wealth to impress others.

According to him, NOA would, in December, we will be carrying out nationwide sensitization against the get-

rich-quick syndrome.

Speaking on World Human Rights Day, he said that the government remained committed to protecting the dignity of every Nigerian.

The NOA boss added that his Agency is going to strengthen legal frameworks to address human rights violations, including gender-based violence and child trafficking in the country. According to him, the Agency is establishing support centers for survivors of abuse and violence in collaboration with civil society.

