25.7 C
Lagos
December 5, 2024
Trending now

Tax Reform: Build trust, allay fears, demystify north-south dichotomy before reform –MURIC

48th Convocation: OAU to confer honorary doctorate award on Oluremi Tinubu, MTN…

 Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Entrepreneurial Studies Annual Lecture: Don proffers solutions to move…

Port-Harcourt Refinery Up, Running, NNPC Insists

Agric minister pledges to support Sen. Oluremi’s home farm scheme to increase…

Primate Ayodele to NDDC’s MD Ogbuke: Your second term bid is in…

Nigerian Military Recovers Crude Oil Valued at N57 Billion, Neutralizes 8,034 terrorists,…

FCSSIP 25: Housing ministry sensitises staff on emerging innovation strategies

Lagos records 229, 455 new enrollees on Ilera Eko within a year

Public lecture in honour of Engr Idiat Amusu , launching of Mentorship…

Champion Newspapers LTD
EducationPolitics

Tax Reform: Build trust, allay fears, demystify north-south dichotomy before reform –MURIC

by Bisiriyu Olaoye093

As the Nigerian Senate halts action on the controversial tax bills, an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has advised the presidency to consult widely, build trust, allay fears and demystify the North-South dichotomy before reintroducing the bills.

MURIC’s advice came on Thursday, December 5, 2024 via a press statement issued by its executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The full statement reads: “The Nigerian Senate has been widely reported as halting further debates on the tax reform bill due to the huge controversy it has generated (https://punchng.com/senate-halts-action-on-tax-reform-bills-stops-public-hearing/#google_vignette).

“In view of this development, we would like to advice the presidency to devote more time to robust consultation, to build trust across the divides, allay fears in all sectors and demystify the North-South dichotomy before reintroducing the bills. We cannot afford to destroy within days what took a whole century to build. Neither should the presidency remove the same ladder used by it to access Aso Rock’s hilly terrain when it has not even reached halfway yet and it will still need same ladder to reach the very top.

“The group also debunked a statement credited to its Executive Director in which he was quoted as saying that Islamic scholars should not comment on the tax reform.  MURIC said such a statement did not emanate from its office.

“Rather, what the Executive Director said in an interview that lasted less than two minutes was that he would not personally want to go into the nitty-gritties of the tax reform but he would leave those details to financial experts and tax gurus. He said nothing about other Islamic scholars and he did not say such scholars should not speak on the matter. We advise journalists to desist from twisting words to suit their whims and caprices.”

#TaxReformBill

#BuildTrustFirst

For a better society

Related posts

Include private institutions in students’ loan, NANS charges FG…….Laments increase in tuition fee

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Ondo LG Elections now moved to January 18, 2025

Peter Anayo

Tinubu congratulates Aiyedatiwa on victory

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO